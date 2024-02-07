Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 4th, 2024 at 19:47 IST

Urmila Matondkar, On Her 50th Birthday, Opens Up About Her Highest Highs, Darkest Times

Urmila Matondkar shared a reel on her social media handle thanking her loved ones who were part of the journey and helped in making her the person she is today.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Urmila Matondkar
A file photo of Urmila Matondkar | Image:Urmila Matondkar/Instagram
Urmila Matondkar is celebrating her 50th birthday today, February 4 and to mark the day, she shared a long post reflecting on his journey. In the post, she opened up about how she dealt with the highest of highs and darkest times of life. She also thanked all her loved ones who were part of the journey and made her the person she is now.

Time for Introspection for Urmila Matondkar

The actress dropped a reel on her Instagram handle and shared that she has seen the highest of highs of life but never let get it in her head and kept herself grounded by remembering that it’s only temporary. During the darkest phase, she gave herself hope that everything would get better and she would overcome the hardships.

She started her birthday note by writing, "Birthday time!! Time for Introspection, Appreciation n above all Gratitude!! I’ve been tremendously blessed with so many incredible things n people in my life that I’m forever thankful for."

"In the highest of highs of life I’ve managed to always remember that it’s only temporary. And in the darkest times I’ve believed in the light that awaits at the end of the tunnel..a blessing that comes beyond hardships!!" she added.

urmila matondkar birthday special know about actress love affair | Birthday Special: इस डायरेक्टर के प्यार में पड़कर तबाह हो गया था Urmila Matondkar का करियर, आज ऐसी जिंदगी जी रही हैं
(A file photo of Urmila | Image: Urmila Matondkar/Instagram)

The actress concluded by thanking everyone who was part of her journey, "Thank you all of you, each one of you for being a part of this journey with me and making me the person that I am..far from perfect but intensely humane."

About Urmila Matondkar

The actress started her acting journey as a child artist in B.R. Chopra's Karm (1977), followed by Shekhar Kapur's critically acclaimed Masoom (1983). It was in 1989, that the actress made her debut as a lead actress with the Malayalam thriller Chanakyan. Since then, she has given many blockbuster films such as Satya, Ek Hasina Thi, Rangeela, Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara and Kaun. She was last seen in 2018 in the film Blackmail and since then she has been away from the big screen. 

Published February 4th, 2024 at 19:47 IST

