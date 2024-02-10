Advertisement

Urvashi Rautela is gearing up to kick start the shooting for NBK 109 with Nandamuri Balakrishna. Ahead of the shoot, the actress candidly opened up about what marriage means to her and whether she believes in the institution of marriage. She revealed that both love and marriage are just a "beautiful story of companionship".

Marriage for me is a very beautiful: Urvashi Rautela

Speaking to iDream Media, Urvashi shared that love for her is something which is not just from one side but should be from both sides. "And marriage for me is very beautiful. You know I would say companionship where I mean where there are these two individuals who are completely in love with each other,” Urvashi added.

(A file photo of Urvashi Rautela | Image: Instagram)

She added that both the people involved in any relationship are equally responsible as they walk through their lives together. "You know respecting like a deep respect. I think that is something like believing in the institution of marriage or being very responsible and being in love of course," she concluded.

Urvashi Rautela's alternate career option

Uravashi, who made her debut with Singh Saab The Great, was asked Urvashi was asked about an alternate career option, to this, the actress replied that she would be a gymnast. The list doesn't end here, she also wants to be an aeronautical engineer or an IAS officer.

The actress, who has so far appeared in a special appearance in Telugu songs, will be making her acting debut with NBK 109, which also stars Bobby Deol in a pivotal role.

Apart from this, Urvashi also has Dil Hai Gray, Black Rose and Welcome 3 with Akshay Kumar in the lineup.