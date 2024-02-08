Advertisement

Ustad Rashid Khan, who died on Tuesday, was laid to rest with state honours in Kolkata on January 10, Wednesday. Thousands of admirers of the classical singer paid their last respects to the music maestro, whose body was kept for public view at the state-run cultural complex Rabindra Sadan on Wednesday.

Rashid Khan laid to rest with state honours

A gun salute was given to the versatile classical vocalist whose body was kept in a casket decked with white flowers. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her cabinet colleagues were present at Rabindra Sadan.

Rashid Khan laid to rest with state honours in Kolkata | Image credit: ANI

Singer Usha Uthup, vocalist Pt Ajoy Chakraborty, his daughter, and vocalist Kaushiki Chakraborty were among those who came to the venue to pay floral tributes.

Uthup said, "Rashid Bhai is like my younger brother who left so soon."

What do we know about Rashid Khan's death?

Khan, who made Hindustani classical music accessible to countless listeners, died at a Kolkata hospital on Tuesday after a four-year battle with prostate cancer. He was 55.

Kolkata CM Mamata Banerjee among others attended Rashid Khan's final rites | Image credit: ANI

Khan's body was brought to Rabindra Sada from his Naktala home in the morning after being taken from a private hospital.

What more do we know about Rashid Khan?

Belonging to the Rampur-Sahaswan Gharana, Ustad Rashid Khan carried forward the legacy of his great-grandfather Inayat Hussain Khan. Ustad is known for singing popular Hindi songs such as Aaoge Jab Tum Saajna in Shahid Kapoor starrer Jab We Met and Allah Hi Rahem in Kajol starrer My Name is Khan.

With a musical career spanning over four decades, Ustad Rashid Khan was also a recipient of various prestigious awards and honours including Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)