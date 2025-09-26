Updated 26 September 2025 at 21:05 IST
Varun Dhawan Calls Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 'Very Big Film' Amid Ugly Screen War With Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari
Kantara: Chapter 1 is releasing alongside Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer rom-com Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. As expected, a screen battle has ignited in the Hindi belts.
Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 is all set to hit the big screens on October 2 in various Indian languages, including Hindi. The first Kantara movie released in 2022 and broke the pandemic curse by bring back the audiences to cinema halls. Word of mouth spread fast and a Kannada film grossed over ₹100 crore in Hindi alone. Now, the prequel is expected to do good business and to ensure that, the makers are going all out in the North Indian markets.
Kantara is releasing alongside Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer rom-com Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. As per reports, a fight over screen sharing has begun in full force. The distributors of Kantara: Chapter 1 in Hindi, AA Films, has demanded 100% showcasing in single-screen and two-screens. It has asked exhibitors to block out Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari completely. Demands of higher percentage of shows have been made from multiplexes with 4 and more and up to 10 screens. Further, Kantara: Chapter 1 Hindi distributors have also asked for 100% shows in IMAX.
As the screen battle intensifies before both movies release on the Gandhi Jayanti and Dusshera period, Varun Dhawan had a rather soft stance on his movie's clash with Kantara: Chapter 1. “Obviously, Kantara is a very big film. The first one was amazing. I loved it myself. But our film is very different. I think there’s more than enough space for all kinds of films," Varun shared.
"It’s a huge date because it’s both Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti. So, overall, the business expected on this day will be much bigger than a normal Friday. Almost Rs 70 crore worth of business is available to be done in Hindi alone," the Badlapur actor said. With such high stakes business involved during the festive period, it is expected that the makers go all out with marketing of their movies and ensure it gets a good showcase in cinema halls. Varun's comments on the box office clash rather seem rather defensive in the face of literal arm twisting by Hombale Films and its distributor partners in various Indian markets, especially Hindi.
26 September 2025