Varun Dhawan Calls Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 'Very Big Film' Amid Ugly Screen War With Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 is all set to hit the big screens on October 2 in various Indian languages, including Hindi. The first Kantara movie released in 2022 and broke the pandemic curse by bring back the audiences to cinema halls. Word of mouth spread fast and a Kannada film grossed over ₹100 crore in Hindi alone. Now, the prequel is expected to do good business and to ensure that, the makers are going all out in the North Indian markets.

Kantara is releasing alongside Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer rom-com Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. As per reports, a fight over screen sharing has begun in full force. The distributors of Kantara: Chapter 1 in Hindi, AA Films, has demanded 100% showcasing in single-screen and two-screens. It has asked exhibitors to block out Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari completely. Demands of higher percentage of shows have been made from multiplexes with 4 and more and up to 10 screens. Further, Kantara: Chapter 1 Hindi distributors have also asked for 100% shows in IMAX.

As the screen battle intensifies before both movies release on the Gandhi Jayanti and Dusshera period, Varun Dhawan had a rather soft stance on his movie's clash with Kantara: Chapter 1. “Obviously, Kantara is a very big film. The first one was amazing. I loved it myself. But our film is very different. I think there’s more than enough space for all kinds of films," Varun shared.

Varun Dhawan will feature in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari | Image: Varinder Chawla