Kantara Chapter 1 Movie Tickets In India: Be The First To Book Shows In Kannada, Hindi, IMAX And Other Versions For Rishab Shetty Starrer, Step-By-Step Guide Here

Kantara Chapter 1 Movie Tickets In India: Rishab Shetty’s much-anticipated directorial Kantara: Chapter 1 is set for its grand release worldwide on October 2. The pan-India movie from Hombale Films is the prequel to 2022’s National Award-winning Kantara, also written and fronted by Rishab. Kantara emerged as a sleeper hit from Sandalwood during Covid period. After word of mouth spread, Kantara: Chapter 1 picked up in North Indian markets too and minted over ₹100 crore in Hindi alone.

Kantara collected ₹407 crore worldwide and ₹360 crore+ in India in all languages. Following the success of Kantara, its prequel is expected to earn at least ₹1000 crore, with the aim to become only the second Kannada movie after KGF: Chapter 2 to touch this box office milestone. As the release date inches closer, there are emerging queries around when the advance bookings for Kantara: Chapter 1 will open in various parts of India.

When to book Kantara: Chapter 1 tickets in India?

Production house Hombale Films has confirmed that the advance booking of the Kantara: Chapter 1 will open on September 26 in Rishab Shetty's home state, Karnataka. This will set the tone for a good opening day and first weekend collection. The all-India booking of the film, including the Hindi version, is expected to open on September 28 or 29.

Kantara: Chapter 1 stars and is written and directed by Rishab Shetty | Image: X

How can you book Kantara Chapter 1 tickets in India?

Leading ticketing platforms in India like Paytm, BookMyShow and District will be hosting tickets for Coolie in various Indian languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and the IMAX version.

Rishab Shetty in a still from Kantara: Chapter 1 | Image: X

Some apps may also offer discounted rates to early buyers. Additional discounts can be availed as the release is coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti. Movie tickets can be purchased over the counter at multiplexes like PVR INOX, Cinepolis, Carnival Cinemas and Miraj Cinemas. Single screen cinemas also offer the choice to viewers to book tickets online or purchase them at the counter.

What is the story of Kantara Chapter 1?

The story of Kantara was set around a small community living in the woodlands of Kaadubettu in the southern coastal state of Karnataka. It is being said that the prequel Kantara: Chapter 1 will revolve around the story of Panjurli Daiva and Guliga Daiva.

Rukmini Vasanth joins the Kantara prequel as Kanakavathi | Image: X