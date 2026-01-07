Mohanlal Backs Out Of Cameo In Chiranjeevi's Mega 158 Due To This Reason?

Megastar Chiranjeevi and director Bobby Kolli are all set to collaborate again after Waltair Veerayya (2023). The Tollywood star's 158th film is set to go on the floors soon. However, the team has hit a major roadblock before the shooting commences. As per a report, director Bobby was keen on casting Malayalam star Mohanlal in a cameo role in the yet untitled movie. However, it seems like due to Mohanlal's high paycheck, it is unlikely that he will be seen with Chiranjeevi onscreen in the upcoming movie.

The film is said to be a gangster action drama. Since Waltair Veerayya was a hit venture, fans are excited to witness the actor-director duo weave magic at the box office once again. The team was keen on getting Mohanlal onboard in a cameo role and had approached him hoping he would be willing to be part of the project as a "goodwill gesture". However, his supposed cameo comes at reportedly exorbitant cost.

Mohanlal, reportedly quoted ₹30 crore as his price for starring with Chiranjeevi in Mega 158, leaving the makers in a fix about their plans. Had Mohanlal agreed to do the movie, even in a small part, it would have marked Chiranjeevi and Mohanlal's first onscreen appearance together. However, with Mohanlal demanding a high price for his appearance in Mega 158, it seems like fans will have to wait a little longer to see the two screen legends together.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi is gearing up for the release of his next film, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, which is slated to hit the big screens on January 12. It is said that Mega 158 is going on the floors in February even though an official announcement is awaited in the matter. The Tollywood star will also be seen in Vishwambhara, which is lined up for release in 2026.