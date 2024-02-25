English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 25th, 2024 at 21:09 IST

Varun Dhawan's Photo With Sidharth, Shahid, Tiger, Kartik From WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony Goes Viral

Varun Dhawan has shared a carousel of photos and videos documenting his days when he arrived in Bengaluru to his energetic performance at WPL opening ceremony.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Varun Dhawan
Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff and Shahid Kapoor in one frame. | Image:Varun Dhawan/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The opening ceremony of Women's Premier League 2024 was no less than a star-studded affair as celebs such as Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and others graced the stage. All the stars gave the dhamakedar performance dancing to their iconic hit tracks. Now, Varun has shared a carousel of photos and videos documenting his days when he arrived in Bengaluru to his energetic performance at the opening ceremony.

However, among all is a photo that grabbed our attention which features all the celebs with their choreographer.

Advertisement

A look at Varun Dhawan's Bengaluru diaries

Taking to his Instagram handle, Varun's carousel post starts with Varun dancing at the ceremony followed by the blockbuster image featuring Shahid, Sidharth Malhotra, Tiger Shroff, Kartik and Varun with their choreographer Shiamak Davar. In the next photo, Varun and Kartik can be seen holding the WPL 2024 trophy, followed by his workout session. He concluded the post with another blockbuster photo this time with the addition of choreographer Marzi Pestonji.

Advertisement

Sharing the photo, he penned a note explaining about his day, "A story of a day #apnabanalepiya. Hung out with some friends. Had a chilled shower performed. Flew back with the King. All in all felt we are part of fraternity where we all uplift each other."

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are going to embrace parenthood soon

A few days ago, Varun shared one of the biggest news with his fans on social media by announcing Natasha's pregnancy. He shared a monochrome showcasing Natasha wearing a short body con dress, flaunting her baby bump, while Varun is sitting on his knees, holding his ladylove’s hands, and kissing the bump. The photo seems to be clicked at their house, and there is a perfect glimpse of their furry friend Joey in the backdrop.

Advertisement

Sharing a glimpse from the maternity photoshoot, the Student of the Year actor wrote, “We are pregnant..need all your blessings and love.. #myfamilymystrength”.

Advertisement

Varun married his long-time girlfriend and fashion designer Natasha Dalal in January 2021.
 

Advertisement

Published February 25th, 2024 at 21:09 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

4 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

4 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

4 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

a day ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

a day ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

a day ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

a day ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

a day ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

a day ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

a day ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kevin Owens opens up on his WWE tag team title run with Sami Zayn

    Sports 14 minutes ago

  2. LIVE Updates | NGT Asks 53 Cities to Submit Report on Polluting Sources

    India News16 minutes ago

  3. Sundeep Kishan Schools Memer Over Inappropriate Questions

    Entertainment20 minutes ago

  4. India banking on home advantage for first win in FIBA Asia Cup Qualifier

    Sports 23 minutes ago

  5. Game Changer Writer Reveals Details On Ram Charan's Character

    Entertainment27 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo