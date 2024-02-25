Advertisement

The opening ceremony of Women's Premier League 2024 was no less than a star-studded affair as celebs such as Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and others graced the stage. All the stars gave the dhamakedar performance dancing to their iconic hit tracks. Now, Varun has shared a carousel of photos and videos documenting his days when he arrived in Bengaluru to his energetic performance at the opening ceremony.

However, among all is a photo that grabbed our attention which features all the celebs with their choreographer.

A look at Varun Dhawan's Bengaluru diaries

Taking to his Instagram handle, Varun's carousel post starts with Varun dancing at the ceremony followed by the blockbuster image featuring Shahid, Sidharth Malhotra, Tiger Shroff, Kartik and Varun with their choreographer Shiamak Davar. In the next photo, Varun and Kartik can be seen holding the WPL 2024 trophy, followed by his workout session. He concluded the post with another blockbuster photo this time with the addition of choreographer Marzi Pestonji.

Sharing the photo, he penned a note explaining about his day, "A story of a day #apnabanalepiya. Hung out with some friends. Had a chilled shower performed. Flew back with the King. All in all felt we are part of fraternity where we all uplift each other."

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are going to embrace parenthood soon

A few days ago, Varun shared one of the biggest news with his fans on social media by announcing Natasha's pregnancy. He shared a monochrome showcasing Natasha wearing a short body con dress, flaunting her baby bump, while Varun is sitting on his knees, holding his ladylove’s hands, and kissing the bump. The photo seems to be clicked at their house, and there is a perfect glimpse of their furry friend Joey in the backdrop.

Sharing a glimpse from the maternity photoshoot, the Student of the Year actor wrote, “We are pregnant..need all your blessings and love.. #myfamilymystrength”.

Varun married his long-time girlfriend and fashion designer Natasha Dalal in January 2021.

