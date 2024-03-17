×

Updated March 17th, 2024 at 14:07 IST

Varun Dhawan Resumes Shooting For Baby John, Actor's Photo From Set Goes Viral

Taking to Instagram stories, Varun Dhawan updated his fans that he is back on sets of Baby John. The film is directed by A. Kaleeswaran.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Baby John poster
Baby John poster | Image:Instagram/varundvn
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Actor Varun Dhawan on Sunday resumed shooting for his upcoming action thriller film Baby John. He shared a picture from the sets flaunting his muscular physique. Meanwhile, Baby John is directed by A. Kaleeswaran and will mark the Bollywood debut of Keerthy Suresh.

Varun Dhawan back on the sets of Baby John

Taking to Instagram stories, Varun Dhawan updated his fans that he is back on sets of Baby John. The image captured Varun facing his back towards the camera. He flaunted his muscular physique. Sharing the photo, he wrote, "Back to work #babyjohn."

 

Varun Dhawan on sets of Baby John | Image: X

 

Recently, Varun took to Instagram to announce the release date of Baby John. He shared the poster that he captioned, "Hold on tight, the ride is about to get wild. #BabyJohn coming to your nearest theaters on May 31st!"

The poster features Varun donning a black vest, with long hair and holding a knife in his hand. Text written on the poster reads, "No beast is more savage than a man when possessed with power answerable to his rage."

What more do we know about Baby John?

Baby John is the title of the film, which is directed by A. Kaleeswaran. Atlee is presenting the film in association with Jio Studios and Cine1 Studios. Makers unveiled the intriguing teaser of the film which received massive responses from the fans. Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff and Rajpal Yadav are also a part of Baby John, which will hit the theatres on May 31, 2024.

The film is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee and Jyoti Deshpande. In the coming months, Varun will be seen in the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood series Citadel opposite actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu. It is an Indian adaptation of the Russo Brothers' series of the same name. Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden headlined the international version. The release date of the Indian version of Citadel is awaited. Raj and DK have created the Indian version.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published March 17th, 2024 at 14:07 IST

