Varun Dhawan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Baby John. The actor took to her social media account to share a photo from the set of the action drama. Directed by Kalees, the film is scheduled to hit the big screen on May 31.

Varun Dhawan calls shooting for Baby John ‘hardest’ ever

Varun Dhawan made his debut in 2012 with the movie Student Of The Year. Since then, the actor has starred in several big banners like Badrinath Ki Dulhaniyaa, Bhediya, Badlapur, Bawaal and several others. However, Baby John will mark the actor’s first venture in an out-and-out action role.

Ahead of the film’s release, on April 2, Varun took to his Instagram account to share a photo from the set of Baby John. The actor shared a photo of completing 70 days of the shoot. Without revealing his look from the movie, he could be seen in a customised shirt with the film title and a part of his face could be seen covered in blood. Sharing the photo on Instagram Varun wrote in the caption, “#BABYJOHN -day 70 Filming relentlessly till the sun didn’t rise and then also our unit kept going. One of the hardest shoots Iv been on#grind.”

Varun Dhawan shares first look of Baby John

On February 5, the makers of Baby John released the teaser of the Varun Dhawan starrer. The The promotional teaser showcased Varun seated regally on a throne similar to the iconic series Game of Thrones surrounded by traditional dancers. Holding a bird, Varun came out with a fierce, determined demeanour, hinting at a fierce battle.

Directed by A Kaleeswaran, Baby John, initially titled VD18, features Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi in pivotal roles. Accompanying them are seasoned actors Jackie Shroff and Rajpal Yadav in supporting characters. S Thaman is credited for the film’s music. Varun Dhawan will also be seen in Citadel Hunny Bunny and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari soon.