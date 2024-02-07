English
Updated January 24th, 2024 at 16:54 IST

Varun Dhawan Shares Unseen Photo From The Time When He Proposed To Natasha Dalal For Marriage

Republic Entertainment Desk
Varun Dhawan
Varun Dhawan poses with wife Natasha Dalal | Image:Varun Dhawan/Instagram
Varun Dhawan is celebrating his third wedding anniversary with his childhood sweetheart and wife Natasha Dalal today, January 24. To mark the special occasion, the actor shared an unseen photo of himself and Natasha from the time when he proposed to her for marriage.

When Varun Dhawan proposed to Natasha Dalal during vacation

Taking to Instagram, Varun shared a major throwback photo in which he and Natasha can be seen smiling at the camera, while Natasha is showing off her beautiful engagement ring. It seems the couple was on vacation when Varun proposed to his longtime girlfriend while Mark Anthony's song You Sang To Me played in the background.

Varun is sporting a ripped look with neon-coloured shorts while Natasha can be seen in a black monokini.  "Happy 3 baby #tbt 3 and half years back when I proposed while Mark Anthonys song played," read the caption.

(A file photo of the couple | Image: Instagram)

About Varun Dhawan-Natasha's wedding

The couple got married in an intimate ceremony in Alibaug in the presence of their family and close friends including Manish Malhotra, Zoa Morani, Kunal Kohli and Shashank Khaitan. However, it was not an easy road for Varun as he got rejected by Natasha multiple times before they started dating. Varun fell in love with Natasha during school days but when he expressed his feelings, she turned down his proposal three to four times. However, it was after school, that their love blossomed and they started dating.

(A file photo of the couple | Image: Instagram)

What's next for Varun Dhawan

This year, the actor has several films lined up - VD 18, co-starring Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi and backed by Atlee. The makers are eyeing May 13 as the release date. He also has an Indian version of Citadel, co-starring Samantha and David Dhawan's untitled. 

Published January 24th, 2024 at 16:27 IST

