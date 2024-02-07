Advertisement

Varun Dhawan is currently in the midst of filming for his his next big banner project, VD 18. The film is being presented by Atlee and is the official Hindi remake of Atlee's own Tamil film, Theri, originally starring Thalapathy Vijay and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. If reports are to be believed, the makers of VD 18 have officially narrowed in on a title for their film.

VD 18 has an official title?



As per a recent 123Telugu report, the makers of VD 18 have zeroed in on a title for their film. If reports are to believed, Varun Dhawan's next will be called Baby John. An official confirmation on the same however, is yet to come through from either the film's cast or the makers. The announcement in question is reportedly slated for January 27.

Starring Varun Dhawan in the lead with Wamiqa Gabbi opposite him, VD 18 has been produced by Priya Atlee, Murad Khetani, and Jyoti Deshpande under A for Apple and Cine 1 Studios banners. The music for the film has been given by music composer, S Thaman. VD 18, has been directed by A Kaleeswaran. Besides Wamiqa Gabbi, the film also stars Keerthy Suresh who will be sharing screen space with Varun for the first time.

VD 18 is the official Hindi remake of Theri



VD 18 will feature Varun Dhawan assume an adapted version of the role essayed by Thalapathy Vijay in 2016 action thriller, Theri. The film is centred on DCP Vijay Kumar who goes into hiding to bring up his daughter in a safe environment. However, when her life comes under danger, he choses to come out of hiding to confront his past.

Theri stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Interestingly, Samantha and Varun have been paired opposite one another in the Indian spin off to American spy thriller series Citadel. While originally, Citadel has been helmed by the Russo brothers, Citadel India is being helmed by director duo Raj and DK.