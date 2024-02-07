Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 25th, 2024 at 23:36 IST

Varun Dhawan, Wamiqa Gabbi Led Atlee Production VD 18 Locks Official Title?

Varun Dhawan is currently in the midst of filming for his next, VD 18, which is being produced by Atlee. The film has reportedly zeroed in on an official title.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Varun Dhawan
Varun Dhawan | Image:Pinterest
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Varun Dhawan is currently in the midst of filming for his his next big banner project, VD 18. The film is being presented by Atlee and is the official Hindi remake of Atlee's own Tamil film, Theri, originally starring Thalapathy Vijay and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. If reports are to be believed, the makers of VD 18 have officially narrowed in on a title for their film.

Advertisement

VD 18 has an official title?


As per a recent 123Telugu report, the makers of VD 18 have zeroed in on a title for their film. If reports are to believed, Varun Dhawan's next will be called Baby John. An official confirmation on the same however, is yet to come through from either the film's cast or the makers. The announcement in question is reportedly slated for January 27.

Advertisement


Starring Varun Dhawan in the lead with Wamiqa Gabbi opposite him, VD 18 has been produced by Priya Atlee, Murad Khetani, and Jyoti Deshpande under A for Apple and Cine 1 Studios banners. The music for the film has been given by music composer, S Thaman. VD 18, has been directed by A Kaleeswaran. Besides Wamiqa Gabbi, the film also stars Keerthy Suresh who will be sharing screen space with Varun for the first time.

Advertisement

VD 18 is the official Hindi remake of Theri


VD 18 will feature Varun Dhawan assume an adapted version of the role essayed by Thalapathy Vijay in 2016 action thriller, Theri. The film is centred on DCP Vijay Kumar who goes into hiding to bring up his daughter in a safe environment. However, when her life comes under danger, he choses to come out of hiding to confront his past. 

Advertisement


Theri stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Interestingly, Samantha and Varun have been paired opposite one another in the Indian spin off to American spy thriller series Citadel. While originally, Citadel has been helmed by the Russo brothers, Citadel India is being helmed by director duo Raj and DK.

Advertisement

Published January 25th, 2024 at 21:13 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

2 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

17 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

18 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

18 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

18 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

18 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

20 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ram Charan Starrer RC16 Director Buchi Babu Sana Teases Film's Backdrop

    Entertainment8 minutes ago

  2. BREAKING | Nehru Was Against Reservation of Any Kind: PM Modi

    India News9 minutes ago

  3. Discounted Medicines, Free Power For All, Yeh Modi Ki Guarantee Hai: PM

    Lok Sabha Elections10 minutes ago

  4. Here's Why Hyderabad, Bengaluru Are Hotter Than Usual This Month

    India News11 minutes ago

  5. Pakistan: 28 Killed, Over 40 Injured Amid 2 Blasts in Pishin

    World12 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement