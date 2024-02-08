Advertisement

Varun Dhawan, who was last seen in the movie Bawaal, is currently shooting for his next project. The thrilling adventure film, which is currently being called VD18, marks his first collaboration with the Jawan famed director Atlee. The actor will be starring alongside Wamiqa Gabbi and Keerthy Suresh in this movie, whose muhurat pooja glimpse was shared by the makers on Sunday (January 14).

Varun Dhawan officially announces VD18

Varun took to his X handle on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti and Pongal and gave a sneak peek into the muhurat pooja for his upcoming film tentatively titled VD18. The pooja ceremony was held in Mumbai and was attended by the entire cast and crew of the film.

In the caption, Varun wrote, “Please shower your blessings and good wishes on this project that's very close to our hearts. Title Announcement coming soon! For #vd18.”

Produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande, the team also revealed that the official title of the film will be announced soon.

VD18 genre and production insights

In an interaction with Pinkvilla, Varun hinted at the film's essence, labeling it as a mass-action entertainer promising abundant entertainment, a facet he admires. Reports from sources close to the production revealed Varun's impending shooting schedule in Mumbai.

Varun Dhawan to share screen space with Wamiqa Gabbi in VD18

Additionally, Varun Dhawan will also be seen in the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood series Citadel opposite actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu. It is an Indian adaptation of the Russo Brothers’ series of the same name. Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden headlined the international version. The release date of the Indian version of Citadel is awaited. Raj and DK have created the Indian version.