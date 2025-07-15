Veteran Actor And Producer Dheeraj Kumar On Life Support In ICU Due To Acute Pneumonia, Family Shares Official Statement

Veteran Actor and Producer Dheeraj Kumar is battling pneumonia in a private hospital in Mumbai. He was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Andheri on July 14. As per an official statement by the family, his condition is critical, and he is currently on life support.

Dheeraj Kumar's family requests privacy

Dheeraj Kumar's family issued an official statement following his hospitalisation. The statement mentioned that the doctors are closely monitoring his health, and all necessary medical care is being provided. A part of it read, “The family requests prayers for his speedy recovery and urges everyone to respect their privacy during this difficult time”.



Also Read: Rajkummar Calls Playing Sourav Ganguly 'Extremely Challenging'

Just days before his hospitalisation, Dheeraj Kumar made a public appearance at the inauguration ceremony of the ISKCON temple in Navi Mumbai. Praising PM Modi's efforts, he said, “I came here with a sense of humility. While they called me the VVIP, I believe the true VVIP is God. Prime Minister Modi spoke about the grandeur and significance of the ISKCON temple, and his words are always inspiring. The love and affection of the people here have deeply touched me. The spiritual importance of phrases like 'Radhe Radhe Krishna Krishna' is very significant, and I feel peaceful visiting this temple”.



Also Read: Vikrant Massey Walks Out Of Don 3 Over Role 'Lacking Depth': Report

Who is Dheeraj Kumar?

Dheeraj Kumar, also known as Dheeraj Kochar, is an Indian actor, television producer and director. As an actor, he has worked in Punjabi and Hindi films. He entered the entertainment industry in 1965. He was one of the finalists of a talent show along with Subhash Ghai and Rajesh Khanna.

A file photo of Dheeraj Kumar | Image: IMDb