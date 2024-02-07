Advertisement

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's final leg of wedding festivities - a reception - is taking place tonight in Mumbai. The bash was attended by the who's who of the film industry, including Suriya, Anil Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor. However, the yesteryear actresses Hema Malini, Saira Banu and Rekha stole the limelight.

Rekha, Hema Malini and Rekha's viral moment at Ira-Nupur's reception

The OG divas Rekha, Hema Malini, and Saira Banu were snapped exchanging warm greetings with each other at the photo station. Several videos and photos of the trio are going viral on the internet, in which look beautiful in their traditional ensembles. Hema wore a lavender silk sareer, Rekha was seen in a vibrant saree and Saira Banu opted for a suit featuring sequin embroidery. In one of the videos, Hema Malini was seen welcoming Rekha and led her to the photo station. Rekha can be seen planting a kiss on Hema's cheek.

In another viral photo, Hema Malini and Rekha were seen happily posing for the cameras stationed at the venue.

(A viral photo of the yesteryear actresses | Image: Varinder Chawla)

A look at celebs who attended Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's reception

At the newlyweds Ira and Nupur's Mumbai reception Katrina Kaif, Madhuri Dixit, Kangana Ranaut, Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram, Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani, Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar and others arrived in traditional attires. However, the guest list was not limited to Bollywood, several South celebs were also seen at the reception, including Suriya, Naga Chaitanya and Sobita Dhulipala.

The couple got married in Udaipur on January 10 in a Christian ceremony. The ceremony was attended by their family and close friends, including Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao and Mithala Palkar.