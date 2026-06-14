'VFX Ke Baare Mein...': Haunted 3D Actor Mimoh Chakraborty Reacts To Trolling Of Horror Film

Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past has surprised trade experts with its run in theatres in the first weekend. Playing alongside various Hindi and Hollywood movies, both new and holdover titles, the supernatural horror thriller has managed to attract decent footfalls. In the opening weekend, it has shown steady growth in biz and will gross over ₹10 crore as Sunday concludes. On day 1, Haunted 3D collected ₹2.50 crore, followed by ₹3.25 crore on day 2. The Sunday earnings are expected to be more than Saturday, indicating audience interest in it.

Even as fans are turning up to watch the movie, there has been trolling around Haunted 3D. Criticism ranges from the storyline to the jump scares and also its VFX. Responding to it, lead actor Mimoh Chakraborty said, "VFX ke baare mein jo likh rahe hain, aap ticket khareediye, film dekhiye aur film dekhne ke baad mujhe bataiye."

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Haunted 3D is performing better at the box office than the new Hindi releases Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Main Vaapas Aaunga and Governor. From 2900, the showcasing was increased to over 3200 after the initial response to Haunted 3D was good. Haunted – 3D, the first film in the franchise directed by Vikram Bhatt, released in 2011. Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past is the direct sequel, which arrived around 15 years later. With Mimoh, the movie features Chetna Pande.

Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past is doing good biz alongside other horror movies - Obsession and Backrooms - making it a good time for genre films.