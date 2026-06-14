Vijay, Estranged Wife Sankgeetha Considering Reconciliation Despite Tamil Nadu CM's Proximity To Trisha?

Sankgeetha Vijay, wife of Tamil Nadu CM and TVK founder Joseph Vijay Chandrasekar aka Vijay petitioned a court in Chennai in February this year seeking divorce. She had accused her husband of having an extra-marital relationship with an actress. She further claimed that he has subjected her to "persistent mental cruelty, neglect and desertion". Vijay was long rumoured to be in a relationship with Trisha, and the speculation gained legitimacy when Sankgeetha made claims about the former's infidelity.

Vijay and Sankgeetha registered their marriage in 1998 | Image: X

As per reports, a hearing regarding Vijay and Sankgeetha's divorce is set for June 15. It is being reported that instead of separation, the estranged couple is working behind the scenes towards a possible reconciliation. It is being said that discussions are taking place between Vijay and Sankgeetha to settle their differences peacefully. While there has been no official confirmation from either side, speculation about a reunion has gained momentum in recent weeks. Reports also claim that Vijay’s mother, Shoba Chandrasekhar, has been helping both parties communicate and find common ground. However, these claims remain unverified.

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Reports of a possible reconciliation between Vijay and Sankgeetha have been floating despite the former's closeness to Trisha. While Vijay's own wife and kids skipped his swearing-in ceremony as the CM of Tamil Nadu, Trisha and her parents took front seats at the ceremony. As Ajith Kumar's mother died in May end, Vijay and Trisha arrived to offer their condolences together.

To many, reports of Vijay seeking a reconciliation with Sankgeetha appear to be false as he continues to be closely linked to Trisha. In her divorce petition, Sankgeetha said that she sought to amicably resolve issues in her marriage with Vijay through notices and correspondences between August 2024 and February 2025, but failed.

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