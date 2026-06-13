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Box Office: Haunted 3D Stays Ahead Of Main Vaapas Aaunga, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata And Governor On Day 2

Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past has crossed the ₹5 crore mark at the domestic box office in two days, with its screen count receiving a boost after footfalls were good on day 1. It is faring better than other new releases - Main Vaapas Aaunga, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata and Governor.

Devasheesh Pandey
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Main Vaapas Aaunga (L), Haunted 3D Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata are running in cinema halls
Main Vaapas Aaunga (L), Haunted 3D Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata are running in cinema halls | Image: Republic

Horror movies are performing well at the Indian box office. As Obsession continues its glorious run here and internationally, Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past has sprung a surprise during its initial run. Released alongside three other Hindi movies - Main Vaapas Aaunga, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata and Governor - Haunted 3D is performing better than its competitors. After scoring a good opening, day 2 also favoured Haunted 3D as it crossed the ₹5 crore mark, while other titles struggled way below the ₹3 crore mark.

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After leading against three new Hindi movies on day 1 (June 12) with ₹2.50 crore biz, by 9 pm on day 2, Haunted 3D had minted over ₹₹2.30 crore from 3,311 shows in Hindi. The theatre occupancy remained over 30% on Saturday. In two days, the collection of Haunted 3D stood at a little over ₹5 crore. The screen count was increased after footfalls on day 1 were promising.

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Kangana Ranaut's Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, which is based on the real events during the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai, showed growth on day 2 after collecting ₹1 crore on Friday. On Saturday, its collection rose by aproximately 50% to hit the ₹1.5 crore mark. The two-day biz of the film is around ₹2.50 crore.

Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina and Sharvari starrer partition set drama Main Vaapas Aaunga also showed some growth on day 2 after collecting ₹1.15 crore on its opening day. The biz jumped to over ₹1.33 crore on Saturday, taking the 2-day domestic collection to over ₹2.50 crore.

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Of all the new releases, Manoj Baypayee starrer Governor is faring the poorest. After earning ₹90 lakh on day 1, the collection improved slightly to ₹1.10 crore on Saturday. In two days, the movie's domestic biz will close at a little over ₹2 crore.  

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Published By:
 Devasheesh Pandey
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