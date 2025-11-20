Not Saiyaara, Chhaava, Or Sikandar, This R Madhavan Starrer Is IMDb's Highest Rated Bollywood Movie Of 2025

2025 has been a mixed bag for Bollywood. While films like Chhaava and Saiyaara performed extravagantly at the box office, others like Dhadak 2, Metro In Dino and Homebound received widespread critical acclaim that did not translate into commercial success. With most of the year behind us, cinegeors have chosen their pick of the best Hindi movie of the year so far. This comes before the release of anticipatory projects such as Kriti Sanon-Dhanush's intense romance Tere Ishk Mein on November 28, followed by Ranveer Singh's explosive action thriller Dhurandhar on December 5 and concluding with Kartik Aaryan's only release of the year, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri on Christmas.

Rakul Preet Singh and Ajay Devgn headliner De De Pyaar De 2 has grabbed the top spot in IMDb's highest rated movies list | Image: X

Before the new films hit screens, Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and R Madhavan's recent release De De Pyaar De 2 has emerged as the highest rated Bollywood movie on IMDb in 2025 so far. The film hit the big screens on November 14, and before its premiere, Neeraj Ghaywan's directorial Homebound topped the list of highly ranked movies. Following the better ranking of De De Pyaar De 2, Homebound has slipped to the second spot.

Check out the top 10 highest-rated Bollywood movies of 2025 so far, as per IMDb:

Ranking Movie Name Rating (As per IMDb) 1. De De Pyaar De 2 8.4 2. Homebound 8.1 3. Kesari Chapter 2 8.0 4. Kaalidhar Laapata 7.6 5. Chhaava 7.3 6. Tanvi: The Great 7.3 7. Santosh 7.1 8. The Diplomat 7.0 9. Sitaare Zameen Par 6.9 10. Jolly LLB 3 6.8

Top grossers find no spot in IMDb's top 10 of the year

Interestingly, out of the top 10 highest-rated movies on IMDb, only Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava was a superhit at the box office. Apart from this, movies such as Sitaare Zameen Par, Kesari 2 and Jolly LLB 3 have been average grossers at the ticketing counters, while others fared below average.



Popular Hindi movies of 2025 miss IMDb's high ratings | Image: IMdb