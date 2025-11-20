Dhurandhar: Haq Director Calls Out Hypocrisy In Criticism Of Ranveer Singh's Hyperviolent Thriller, Says 'If This Was A Korean Film...'

The Dhurandhar makers unveiled the trailer of the film on November 18. Since then, social media has been abuzz about discussions around the movie, which is directed by Aditya Dhar and features Ranveer Singh, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt and Akshaye Khanna in pivotal roles. Scheduled to release on December 5, the Dhurandhar trailer received unanimous praise online, with a select section of social media criticising the extreme and gory violence.

The criticism came from social media users and some influencers like Dhruv Rathee, who have a substantial fan following. Amid this, Suparn Varma, who is basking in the success of his latest release Haq featuring Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi, took to his Instagram account to openly defend Dhurandhar.

A screengrab of Suparn Varma's post | Image: Instagram

In a long note, Varma slammed the hypocrisy in the reception of Hindi films in contrast with international releases. He wrote, “I’m just amazed by some of the chatter about the violence in #Dhurandhar, the same viewers would have called it cinematic brilliance if this were in any other language or a Korean or Japanese film. It’s high time we started to celebrate Hindi cinema and its filmmakers with the same passion we celebrate all makers and films.”



He concluded the note by praising Aditya Dhar and the trailer of Dhurandhar. Varma mentioned, "Each filmmaker comes with his/her unique voice and identity and background & I have been left spellbound by the world and characters created by @adityadharfilms and his amazing team (sic)!"

The four minute eight seconds long Dhurandhar trailer has left most social media users impressed. The trailer opens with a gore sequence of Arjun Rampal as Major Iqbal, aka ‘Angel of Death,' who is heard reciting former Pakistan President Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq's infamous remark, ‘Bleed India with a thousand cuts. ’ This is followed by the introduction of R Madhavan as the Indian spymaster Sanyal, who believes that entering enemy territory is the only way to stop the threat of terrorism. Akshaye Khanna is seen as Rehman Dakait, a sharp and dangerous figure, while Sanjay Dutt joins the team of villains as SP Chaudhary Aslam. Details about Ranveer Singh's character in Dhurandhar were kept under wraps in the trailer, and he is only shown engaging in gore violence.



