Vicky Kaushal Calls Chhava Co-Star Rashmika Mandanna ‘Major Inspiration’

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna are all set to share the screen for the first time in the upcoming film Chhava. On January 27, Rashmika took to her Instagram account to announce a shoot wrap for her character in the film. Announcing the wrap, the actress penned long notes on her social media accounts, spreading love to everyone from the film. She also praised co-star Vicky and called her "Maharaj". Vicky Kaushal has now responded to the actress.

Vicky Kaushal thanks Rashmika Mandanna for being his ‘Yesubai'

Vicky Kaushal, on January 27, took to the stories section of his Instagram and reposted a story by Rashmika where she expressed her gratitude to the cast and crew of the film after she wrapped up the film. Rashmika said in jest that Vicky has been very warm and kind to her during the filming except for the last day of the shoot. Responding to the same, Vicky wrote: “@rashmika_mandanna… neen yennane ullia? The whole set is missing your warmth and energy immensely. People don’t know that the smile you have on your worst days is bigger and better than the smile most have on their best days.”

He further mentioned: “Major inspiration! Thank you for being our Yesubai and my regards to Aunty as well. Oh and btw what are you thinking now?”

Rashmika Mandanna praises Vicky Kaushal

Rashmika shared a post on her Instagram Stories in which she shared her experience working with Vicky and Laxman. Calling the actor Maharaja, the actress shared that he was "tooo warm and kind" except on the last day of the shoot.

"Its been such a pleasure working with you. You are just tooooo warm and kind (except for the last day where you were just taking my case) but most days you were amazing. I am kidding..you are such a gem. I will always wish the best for you man. Was such a pleasure. mom has told me to convey regards to you," she wrote. In the film, Vicky will star as Chatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Shivaji, while Rashmika will play the role of Yesubai. The film is being produced by Dinesh Vijan.

(With inouts from IANS)