Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 8th, 2024 at 14:08 IST

Vicky Kaushal Injured On The Sets Of Chhava? Viral Video Sparks Speculations

Several videos of Vicky Kaushal has gone viral on social media whwrein he can be seen with an arm sling. He was seen walking towards his residence in the clip.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Vicky Kaushal
Vicky Kaushal | Image:Viral Bhayani
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Vicky Kaushal is currently gearing up for his film with Rashmika Mandanna titled Chhava. However, the actor has reportedly injured himself on the sets of his upcoming film. In a viral video, the actor can be seen walking with an arm sling, leading to several speculations online.

Vicky Kaushal injured on the sets of Chhava?

Several videos of Vicky Kaushal has gone viral on social media whwrein he can be seen with an arm sling. He was seen walking towards his residence in the video. However, soon after the video surfaced online, fans expressed their concern about Vicky Kaushal's health. As per Pinkvilla, Vicky Kaushal was shooting for an intense action scene in Chhava. However, he ended up injuring himself on the sets of the film.

Vicky Kaushal has reportedly been advised to get some rest and take care of his hand to resume shooting of Chhava. Meanwhile, not much has been revealed about the cast of Chhava. But, as per reports, the film will feature Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Rashmika Mandanna as Yesubai Bhonsale.

Advertisement

What more do we know about Chhava?

Chhava, an upcoming Hindi film starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, has begun its production. Chhava is directed by Laxman Utekar. Vicky will play Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the founder of the Maratha empire and the great warrior king who is the eldest son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, in the period drama Chhava. In contrast, Rashmika will play Yesubai Bhonsale, Sambhaji Maharaj's wife. The film will reportedly focus on Sambhaji's love for his wife Yesubai while also depicting the king's sacrifices and warfare strategies. 

Advertisement

Published February 8th, 2024 at 13:44 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

4 hours ago
Anita Hassanandani Reddy

Anita At Her Stylist Best

4 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti BTS Song Video

4 hours ago
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Slays Pantsuit

4 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Rocks Jacket Look

4 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Turns Heads

4 hours ago
Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Takes A Car Ride

4 hours ago
Ayaan Mukerjee

Ayaan Mukerjee Spotted

5 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun In The City

5 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur

Ranbir-Alia Outing

5 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky Outing

5 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra's Sporty Look

8 hours ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Rocks Denim Look

8 hours ago
Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol's Viral Video

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti At Temple

12 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Atheleisure

12 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Hilarious Video

15 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena In Doha

15 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Opposition flames 'North vs South' divide over Centre's fund allocation

    The Debate4 hours ago

  2. Animated Films To Watch For Magical Experience

    Web Stories4 hours ago

  3. WATCH | The Undertaker makes an EPIC entry during Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal

    Sports 4 hours ago

  4. Saif Shares His Opinion About Star Kids, Talks About His Sons

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  5. Tourist Places To Visit in North East India

    Web Stories5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement