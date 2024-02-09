Vicky Kaushal Injured On The Sets Of Chhava? Viral Video Sparks Speculations

Advertisement

Vicky Kaushal is currently gearing up for his film with Rashmika Mandanna titled Chhava. However, the actor has reportedly injured himself on the sets of his upcoming film. In a viral video, the actor can be seen walking with an arm sling, leading to several speculations online.

Vicky Kaushal injured on the sets of Chhava?

Several videos of Vicky Kaushal has gone viral on social media whwrein he can be seen with an arm sling. He was seen walking towards his residence in the video. However, soon after the video surfaced online, fans expressed their concern about Vicky Kaushal's health. As per Pinkvilla, Vicky Kaushal was shooting for an intense action scene in Chhava. However, he ended up injuring himself on the sets of the film.

Vicky Kaushal snapped at Khar with a fractured hand. Sending him healing vibes📸🤕#vickykaushal ykaushal pic.twitter.com/whgYkLt1ae — Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani77) February 7, 2024

Vicky Kaushal has reportedly been advised to get some rest and take care of his hand to resume shooting of Chhava. Meanwhile, not much has been revealed about the cast of Chhava. But, as per reports, the film will feature Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Rashmika Mandanna as Yesubai Bhonsale.

What more do we know about Chhava?

Chhava, an upcoming Hindi film starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, has begun its production. Chhava is directed by Laxman Utekar. Vicky will play Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the founder of the Maratha empire and the great warrior king who is the eldest son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, in the period drama Chhava. In contrast, Rashmika will play Yesubai Bhonsale, Sambhaji Maharaj's wife. The film will reportedly focus on Sambhaji's love for his wife Yesubai while also depicting the king's sacrifices and warfare strategies.