Advertisement

Vicky Kaushal appears to be completely awe-struck by the team of 12th Fail. The actor, who only recently managed to watch the film, was all praises for the entire time, particularly director Vidhu Vinod Chopra and film lead Vikrant Massey. Vicky shared a elaborate version of his thoughts on his Instagram handle.

Advertisement

Vicky Kaushal is awe-struck by team 12th Fail



Vicky Kaushal recently took to his Instagram stories to share his thoughts on 12th Fail. The actor emphasised on how though the film made him cry, his was left with a happy heart. He even expressed his desire to give Vikrant Massey a tight hug for his stellar work in the film.

Advertisement



Vicky's note read, "Speechless! Bohat roya par dil khush ho gya. The best film, the best performance and the best story of the year. What a cinematic triumph! @vidhuvinodchoprafilms I tip my hat off to you Sir @vikrantmassey jald hi milkar gale lagna hai Such an inspiring performance @medhashankr absolutely brilliant! And my salute to the entire ensemble cast and all the technicians! What a Film!"

Advertisement

Alia Bhatt had also recently shared her thoughts on 12th Fail



Prior to Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt had also taken to her Instagram stories to share her thoughts on 12th Fail. Calling the film a "fresh" watch, Alia highlighted the strong performances of Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar who lead the film.

Advertisement



Alia's note on 12th Fail read, "One of the most beautiful films I have seen in a while! With such fabulous performances.. Just too too too beautiful!!!! @vikrantmassey you were SO SO spectacular I am in awe! @medhashankr heart and soul of Manoj's journey.. so special and fresh and all things heartwarming! @anantvjoshi outstanding!" 12th Fail released in theatres on October 27. The film is currently available for streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.