Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 07:56 IST

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif Jet Off To Ayodhya To Attend Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were spotted at the Kalina airport in Mumbai before jetting off to Ayodhya to attend Ram Mandir's pran pratishtha ceremony.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif | Image:Varinder Chawla
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were recently spotted at the Kalina airport. The couple was wearing ethnic outfits. Vicky was seen wearing a white pajama set. Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif looked pretty in a golden saree. They are among the many celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Chiranjeevi, and Ram Charan who will be attending Ram Mandir's pran pratishtha ceremony today.

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif to attend Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were recently spotted at the Kalina airport, Mumbai, donning ethnic outfits. The two radiated joy as they arrived at the airport to attend the Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony. Apart from them, Ranbir Kapoor jetted off to Ayodhya with wife Alia Bhatt. The temple's historic inauguration, which will include the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, is scheduled for January 22, 2024, between 12:20 and 12:45 p.m.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif | Image: Varinder Chawla
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif | Image: Varinder Chawla

 

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor jet off to Ayodhya

Ahead of the event, several celebrities made their way to the city to attend the ceremony. Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted at Mumbai airport as they left for Ayodhya in the wee hours of Monday. They were joined by the director Rohit Shetty on this holy trip. Alia was seen dressed in a light blue saree, which she paired with a matching blouse and potli. Ranbir, on the other hand, also went Desi and opted for an ivory dhoti kurta for the Ram Mandir ceremony.

More about the ceremony

Ahead of the ceremony, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Hema Malini, Akshay Kumar, and Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli are expected to arrive in the city. The ceremony is expected to start at 12:20 PM and might conclude at 1 PM.
 

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 07:37 IST

