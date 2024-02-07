Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif Jet Off To Ayodhya To Attend Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

Advertisement

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif to attend Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were recently spotted at the Kalina airport, Mumbai, donning ethnic outfits. The two radiated joy as they arrived at the airport to attend the Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony. Apart from them, Ranbir Kapoor jetted off to Ayodhya with wife Alia Bhatt. The temple's historic inauguration, which will include the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, is scheduled for January 22, 2024, between 12:20 and 12:45 p.m.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif | Image: Varinder Chawla

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor jet off to Ayodhya

Ahead of the event, several celebrities made their way to the city to attend the ceremony. Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted at Mumbai airport as they left for Ayodhya in the wee hours of Monday. They were joined by the director Rohit Shetty on this holy trip. Alia was seen dressed in a light blue saree, which she paired with a matching blouse and potli. Ranbir, on the other hand, also went Desi and opted for an ivory dhoti kurta for the Ram Mandir ceremony.

More about the ceremony

Ahead of the ceremony, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Hema Malini, Akshay Kumar, and Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli are expected to arrive in the city. The ceremony is expected to start at 12:20 PM and might conclude at 1 PM.

