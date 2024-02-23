Advertisement

Vicky Kaushal, who has reportedly injured himself on the set of his upcoming period drama Chhava, is on the road to recovery. The actor was being spotted wearing an arm sling in his various outing of late. However, on Friday, he was snapped without the arm sling, implying that he is recovering at a fast pace.

Vicky Kaushal in Mumbai | Image: Varinder Chawla

Vicky Kaushal likely to resume work soon

Vicky has undergone intense prep for his upcoming film. He has learnt horseriding and other skills to essay the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. A few weeks back, he was snapped with an arm sling. In another video shared on social media a few days back, he was seen working out with the arm sling on.

Snap from Vicky Kaushal Instagram stories

The fact that the arm sling is off, means Vicky is recovering at a fast pace and will likely resume Chhava shoot soon. During his recent outing, he greeted the paparazzi as he wore athleisure.

All you need to know about Chhava

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhava is a period drama. The movie marks the second collaboration between Laxman and Vicky. The two have previously worked in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke (2023), which was a box office hit. Rashmika Mandanna of ANimal and Pushpa fame plays the leading lady in the film. Chhava is being produced under the banner of Maddock Films, and will be their first historical project.

While the film will be primarily focused on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s sacrifice and his strategies for warfare, it will also explore a love angle between Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and his wife, Yesubai Bhonsale (essayed by Rashmika).

