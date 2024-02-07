Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra, Meghna Gulzar Arrive At Sam Bahadur Success Bash

Advertisement

Vicky Kaushal headlined the recent film Sam Bahadur. The film hit the big screen on December 1, alongside Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal. The war biopic was based on the life of Field Marshall Sam Manekshaw and breached the ₹100 crore mark at the worldwide box office. Days after the release of the movie, the star cast along with the film’s director came together for the success bash.

Vicky Kaushal poses with Sam Bahadur's team

On January 17, the team of Sam Bahadur came together to celebrate the success of their film. The movie’s lead actors Sanya Malhotra and Vicky Kaushal attended the bash along with director Meghna Gulzar. Fatima Sana Shaikh, who also featured in the film, missed the celebratory dinner.

Vicky Kaushal attended the bash in a chic yet stylish avtar, the actor donned a causal grey shirt with black pants but turned heads with his man bun look. Sanya, on the other hand, donned a sheer little black dress. The team posed for the paparazzi present at the venue and greeted them with warm smiles.

Vicky Kaushal says he gets a ‘kick’ on playing real-life heroes

After the release of Sam Bahadur, Vicky told IANS: “I think it comes from a point where there is genuine regard for the Indian Army and also inherently I get kicked about playing a real hero. I find that great.” “Whenever I get to interact with real army personnel, I am just speechless and inspired by them that whenever I get an opportunity to play them there is this subconscious sense of that isme jaan phookni hai… I can't take this lightly and out do myself.”

Vicky’s Sam Bahadur is a biographical war drama film based on the life of India's first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw. It is directed by Meghna Gulzar. Set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War, Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw led the Indian Army from the front leading to Bangladesh's liberation.

(With inputs from IANS)