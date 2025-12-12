Don 2 Actor Calls Out Use Of 'Sadak Chap Language' In Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Says 'Informed Decisions Made For Ratings'

The Ba***ds of Bollywood has emerged as one of the most popular Indian web series of the year. The Aryan Khan directorial is also rated by IMDb as the most popular Indian show of 2025. The Netflix series not only offered episodes with unhinged humour, stacked with starry cameos, it also satirised real-life Bollywood scenarios. However, some found its foul language to be off putting.

Actor Alyy Khan, who has British Pakistani roots, has criticised The Ba***ds of Bollywood for the unfiltered language the characters use in it. Appearing on a podcast, Alyy said, “Recently maine Aryan ka kaam dekha The Ba***ds of Bollywood mein, mujhe bohot ajeeb laga. Ek toh family ke saath aap dekh nahi sakte hain kyunki language itni ajeeb hai. Aur uss language ki koi justification bhi nahi thi, aur jiss level ke log dekh rahe thay aap, kya woh aise sadak chap language use karte hai?"

He added, "Mujhe kabhi kabhi lagta hai ki eyeballs ke liye, ratings ke liye, iss tarah ke informed decisions liye jaate hai. Wohi cheez kehne ki bohot tareeke hote hai. Aur agar gaali dene bhi hai, toh closeup ki tarah honi chahiye na. Ki jab chahiye tab bolo aap, that’s when you get the impact. Agar har jumle mein woh aa rahi hai toh cringe hai woh, boriyat ho jaati hai."

Advertisement

Sameer Wankhede has filed a defamtion lawsuit against the makers of The Bads Of Bollywood | Image: X

The Ba***ds of Bollywood has also landed Netflix and the production house Red Chillies Entertainment in legal soup as former NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede filed a defamation lawsuit against the show makers for mocking him in one the episodes. Sameer had arrested Aryan in the infamous Cordelia cruise drug bust case in 2021. Aryan was given a clean chit along with five others among the 14 accused in the alleged drug case. The NCB’s move came in favour of Shah Rukh Khan's son due to "lack of sufficient evidence". Although Aryan spent around a month in prison. References to the drugs case were made in The Ba***ds of Bollywood, with a Sameer Wankhede look alike acting out his parts for humour.