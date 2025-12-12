Updated 12 December 2025 at 19:50 IST
Crucial Change In Jr NTR-Prashanth Neel's Film After Script Revision, Shoot Commences On...
While Jr NTR has already shot for some portions of the upcoming film, after seeing the results, he suggested some changes to director Prashanth Neel.
Jr NTR gained pan-India fame after the release of SS Rajamouli's RRR in 2022. The Telugu movie won an Oscar and is one of the most loved Indian movies abroad. However, Jr NTR's plans to bank in on the popularity he found from RRR have hit a roadblock. He has tasted two flops in a row. Koratala Siva's Devara was supposed to be a 2-part movie, but since the reception to the first part has not been up to the mark, there's doubt if the second part will be made. He also featured in the much-awaited War 2, opposite Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani. However, despite being a YRF Spyverse movie, the second installment of War tanked at the box office.
Now, Jr NTR is focussed on his upcoming film with Salaar fame director Prashanth Neel, tentatively titled Dragon. The actor shot some portions of the movie and gave feedback to the director. Reportedly, Jr NTR was unhappy with how the movie was shaping up. Neel is said to have worked on Jr NTR's inputs and moulded the script.
A crucial change in the movie has emerged after the reported reworking of the script. It is being said that Dragon will now be made in two parts, which was not the initial plan. Neel has already turned Yash starrer KGF into a franchise. Salaar with Prabhas is also a franchise, with its second installment lined up. Now, it appears as if his upcoming movie with Jr NTR is also a franchise. The makers are yet to confirm this development. It has also been reported that after shooting hit pause, it will resume once again from December 13 in Hyderabad, with Jr NTR also joining the sets.
Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 12 December 2025 at 19:49 IST