Crucial Change In Jr NTR-Prashanth Neel's Film After Script Revision, Shoot Commences On...

Jr NTR gained pan-India fame after the release of SS Rajamouli's RRR in 2022. The Telugu movie won an Oscar and is one of the most loved Indian movies abroad. However, Jr NTR's plans to bank in on the popularity he found from RRR have hit a roadblock. He has tasted two flops in a row. Koratala Siva's Devara was supposed to be a 2-part movie, but since the reception to the first part has not been up to the mark, there's doubt if the second part will be made. He also featured in the much-awaited War 2, opposite Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani. However, despite being a YRF Spyverse movie, the second installment of War tanked at the box office.

Jr NTR will next feature in Prashanth Neel's action film, tentatively titled Dragon | Image: X

Now, Jr NTR is focussed on his upcoming film with Salaar fame director Prashanth Neel, tentatively titled Dragon. The actor shot some portions of the movie and gave feedback to the director. Reportedly, Jr NTR was unhappy with how the movie was shaping up. Neel is said to have worked on Jr NTR's inputs and moulded the script.

Director Prashanth Neel supervises Jr NTR's look for Dragon | Image: X