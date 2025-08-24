Updated 24 August 2025 at 16:56 IST
Video: Janhvi Kapoor-Sidharth Malhotra Seek Blessings At Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple Ahead Of Param Sundari Release
Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra are gearing up for the release of their movie, Param Sundari. As a part of the promotions, the actors visited Ujjain and sought blessings at the revered Mahakaleshwar Temple.
Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra will be sharing screen for the first time in the upcoming movie, Param Sundari. Directed by Tushar Jalota, the movie will hit the big screens on August 29. Ahead of the release, the lead cast has been touring various cities as part of the promotional campaign. Most recently, they made a stop at Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh.
Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra offer prayers at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple
Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra were spotted at the Mahakaleshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain. The actors offered prayers at the temple on August 23, and inside videos from the same are now viral online. The actress donned an orange saree and accessorised with statement earrings. She left her tresses half open for the visit.
Sidharth Malhotra, on the other hand, sported an off-white pant teamed with a pink kurta. Following their prayer, the duo was seen interacting with the priest and other devotees. A video of the duo from inside the temple premises is now viral online.
Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor promote Param Sundari in Delhi
Before heading out to Ujjain, Janhvi and Sidharth arrived in the National Capital for the pre-release events of Param Sundari. The actors were seen dancing with the crowd to their hit song from the movie and hopping from one place to another in Delhi. The duo was also seen enjoying some authentic Chole Bhature and Rajma Chawal at the famous Jain Chawal Wale in CP, while the crowd looked on and tried to catch a glimpse.
Janhvi opted for method dressing throughout the promotions and donned a half-saree like her character ‘Sundari’ in the movie. She also shared photos on her social media account of her Delhi fun trip and captioned it, “Dilli”.
Param Sundari is a cross-cultural romantic comedy set against the beautiful backdrop of Kerala. Along with Janhvi and Sidharth, the film also stars Renji Panicker, Siddhartha Shankar, Manjot Singh, Sanjay Kapoor, and Inayat Verma in supporting roles.
