Vidya Balan was among the several celebrities who arrived at Pankaj Udhas's residence to pay him final respects on Tuesday. As the actress made her way to the residence, the actress was followed by a fan for a selfie. Several videos from the incident are going viral on the internet, which shows the actress' calm despite being pestered by a fan.

When Vidya Balan was chased by a fan outside Pankaj Udhas' residence

In the viral video, Vidya, dressed in a traditional white ensemble, walks towards the entrance when a fan approaches her for a selfie. The actress ignored him and kept on walking, but the fan continued to follow her despite her team requesting him not to take a selfie in the given situation. Throughout the entire incident, the actress maintained her calm and did not budge.

All you need to know about Pankaj Udhas' last rites

The Padma Shri awardee died on Monday, February 26, at a private hospital in Mumbai, due to prolonged illness, confirmed family. Apart from Vidya, the last rites of the ghazal maestro were attended by several stalwarts from the music industry including Shankar Mahadevan, Sonu Nigam, Shan, Papon and Zakir Hussain. Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar was also present at the venue.

Singer and musician Anup Jalota broke down as he paid tributes to his Pankaj Udhas at the latter's residence, calling it a "personal loss". Speaking to the media, the veteran singer got emotional and said, "It's very difficult to forget him. For people it is Pankaj Udhas who has gone, for me -- I have lost a 'yaar'. We have spent a beautiful time together -- singing ghazals and songs. I don't understand the person who has worked his entire life for cancer patients, died due to cancer."

The funeral was held at the Hindu crematorium in the Worli area of Mumbai.