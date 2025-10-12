Vijay Deverakonda Drops Photos From Puja Ceremony, Days After Engagement With Rashmika Mandanna

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna got engaged earlier this month. While the actors have not confirmed the news themselves, media publications have claimed that they will tie the knot in February next year. Amid speculations around their engagement, the actor has shared a new update from his professional life.

On October 11, days after his rumoured engagement, Vijay Deverakonda took to his social media account to share a video from a recent puja muhurat. He shared a video about ‘wild new beginning’, marking the commencement of his new project. Sharing a video he wrote in the caption, “Every time I meet him, I feel like starting the film immediately and unleashing Ravi's passion and vision… now finally we take it to sets this month.”



The post was for the actor's latest project, directed by Rowdy Janardhan, co-starring with Keerthy Suresh. As per reports, the filming for the movie began on October 16 in Mumbai. This will mark the actor's first venture after his engagement with Rashmika Mandanna.



Vijay Deverakonda is also in a desperate need of a hit following his back-to-back flops after Kingdom, The Family Star, Kushi and Liger. Whether the upcoming film will be a hit or not remains to be seen, but fans of the actor are waiting in anticipation for the movie.

Vijay Deverakonda flaunts his engagement ring