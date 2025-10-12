Updated 12 October 2025 at 12:48 IST
Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Twin In Ivory Indo-Western Outfits At All That Glitters Diwali Bash in New York | Photos
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attended a pre-Diwali bash in New York hosted by Anjula Acharia. Photos and videos of the couple from the event are now viral online.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are all set for the festive season. Fays after celebrating Karwa Chauth with joy and vigour, the couple attended a pre-Diwali bash hosted by the actress's manager, Anjula Acharia, in New York on October 11. An annual event, the gala is popularly known as All That Glitters Diwali Bash and has gained popularity over the years, with celebrities from Bollywood and Hollywood in attendance. Guests dress up in their ethnic best for the pre-Diwali festivities.
This year, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas twinned their outfits at the Diwali bash. The Fashion actress looked chic in a silver, mirror-work, embellished pant suit set. She teamed the look with a white sarong, wrapped up like a choli on her torso. She kept the blazer open to give the outfit an Indo-western look. Priyanka accessoried heavily with a silver maang tika, rings and matching earrings. She also carried a white fur bag as her accessory and adorned a white rose in her hair, as an ode to Bollywood's classic style.
Nick Jonas, on the other hand, looked classy ivory sherwani. He teamed an off-white kurta-pyjama set with a floral printed sherwani for the Diwali party. Several videos and photos of the couple from the bash are now viral on social media. Bollywood actresses Bhumi Pednekar and Nora Fatehi also joined the couple in celebration.
Inside Priyanka Chopra's Karwa Chauth celebration
Priyanka Chopra, popularly known as Desi Girl, is making the most of the festive season, even though she is miles away from home. On October 10, the actress observed the Karwa Chauth fast for her husband Nick Jonas. Taking to her Instagram account, she shared a series of selfies with Nick Jonas announcing that him visiting her for a surprise, as he was supposed to be touring with his band, The Jonas Brothers. She also gave a glimpse of her mehendi and the celebration of the day.
