Vijay Sethupathi, who was last seen in Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas opposite Katrina Kaif, is now set to star in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. Recent media reports suggest that the actor will be working alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in the Bollywood retelling of Hindu mythology. He has been roped in to play the part of Lanka king Ravan’s brother Vibhishana.

Vijay Sethupathi in talks to play Vibhishana?

According to a Pinkvilla report, Vijay Sethupathi is reportedly in talks to play Vibhishana, Ravana's brother, in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. The source said, “Nitesh Tiwari recently met Vijay Sethupathi and took him through the script and the world that he is looking to create with Ramayana for the spectacle. Vijay was blown away by the narration and the visuals and has shown his interest in the film.” However, the actor is yet to confirm his participation as he is figuring out the logistics and financials with the team of the movie.

Ramayana to commence shooting on March 2

As per a report in Mid-day, the cast and crew of Ramayana were reportedly informed about the crucial start date of filming, which is reported to be March 2. Director Nitesh Tiwari has outlined an extensive schedule at Film City for the initial phase of shooting.

During the initial leg of the shoot, Ranbir Kapoor, alongside co-star Sai Pallavi, will film scenes with substantial dialogues. Subsequently, major crowd sequences, including significant war portions, are scheduled for filming in April and May. The intention is to conclude these sequences before the onset of the monsoon season.

