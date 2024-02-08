Advertisement

Renowned filmmaker Vikram Bhatt recently shared insights into his past relationships and talked about his tumultuous marriage with ex-wife Aditi Bhatt and romantic involvements with actresses Sushmita Sen and Ameesha Patel. In a candid conversation with Siddharth Kanan, Bhatt disclosed that his 2006 film Ankahee was a "semi-fictionalised" portrayal of his intertwined emotions with the Aarya actor during his marriage.

How was Ankahee based on Vikram Bhatt’s life?

Addressing the inspiration behind Ankahee, Bhatt acknowledged its roots in his real-life experiences. He explained, "It was not incident-based; it didn't happen like that in my life. Sometimes you take the emotion and fictionalise it. So it was a real emotion in a fictionalised story."

Vikram Bhatt with Ameesha Patel | Image: X/ BollywoodTrivia

When questioned about potential concerns from his ex-wife regarding the film's subject matter, Bhatt responded, "If I have blamed anyone, then it was me. I neither blamed Sushmita's character nor my ex-wife. So why would anyone be upset? I have the right to beat myself up."

Advertisement

Vikram Bhatt talks about closure in relationships

Reflecting on the impact of his relationships, including those with Sushmita, his ex-wife, and Ameesha Patel, Bhatt said that the resulting pain had been a transformative teacher. He stated, "Today where I am, it is because of that pain. I believe that we all choose our lessons before we are born, and I think I chose these. Everything that has happened is my decision; I let it happen."

Advertisement

Vikram Bhatt with Sushmita Sen | Image: X/mBroadcastApp

When questioned about regrets, particularly concerning his relationship with Sushmita, Bhatt asserted, "I don't regret anything in my life, not one thing, not one mistake. I have made mistakes, a lot of mistakes, but I have learned from them. This is my sole journey."

Mahesh also revealed that he made early apologies to both Sushmita and Ameesha, acknowledging that those relationships, while discussed in the media, were not the only ones that shaped his life. He concluded, "I feel complete. If you look at it as your sole journey, then you don't need closure."