Vikrant Massey, who was last seen in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail, has been receiving praise for his performance in the film. However, the actor came into the limelight on Tuesday, February 20, for the wrong reason when an old tweet made by the actor went viral on social media. In 2018, he shared a cartoon depicting Lord Ram and Goddess Sita conversing, voicing their concerns regarding the cases of Kathua and Unnao.

What was the controversial tweet made by Vikrant Massey?

In a now-deleted tweet, Massey posted a cartoon depicting Lord Ram and Sita having a conversation, in which Goddess Sita can be seen reading a newspaper and saying to Lord Ram, “So glad I was kidnapped by Ravan and not by your bhakts!” With the post, his caption read, “Half baked potatoes and half baked nationalists will only cause a pain in the gut. #KathuaCasr #Unnao #Shame.”

Vikrant Massey apologises for hurting Hindu sentiments

Soon after his old tweet went viral, Massey issued an apology on his X handle. The actor wrote, “In context to one of my Tweets way back in 2018, I’d like to say a few words: It was never my intention to hurt, malign, or disrespect the Hindu community.

But as I reflect in hindsight about a Tweet made in jest, I also release the distasteful nature of it. The same could have been said without adding the cartoon which was published in a newspaper. And I’d with utmost humility like to apologise to each and everyone who has been hurt.

As you all by now know, that I hold all faiths, beliefs and religions with the highest possible regard. We all grow up with time and reflect upon our mistakes. This was mine. Regards.”

Vikrant recently discussed how he has been surrounded by people of various faiths and religions in a podcast. He revealed that his wife Sheetal Thakur is Hindu, his mother is Sikh, and his father attends church. Additionally, he disclosed that his brother converted to Islam at the age of 17.

