Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna Wrap Up The Shoot For The Sabarmati Report - See Viral Photos

Raashii Khanna and Vikrant Massey have announced the film wrap of their upcoming movie The Sabarmati Report. The actress took to her social media handle to share a series of BTS photos from the sets and penned a heartfelt note sharing that she can't wait for the film to release.

Cannot wait for you all to see: Raashii Khanna

Taking to her Instagram handle, Raashii shared some candid moments from the sets showcasing them all happy while shooting the film. She has also shared a photo with the director Ranjan Chandel. She started her note by writing, "And it’s a wrap for #thesabarmatireport where we chased some truths and deadlines. Here’s to the power of stories and the voices that need to be heard. Cannot wait for you all to see this story unfold on the big screen.!"

She concluded her note by calling the team wonderful, "Also, extremely grateful to have worked with this dedicated and wonderful team.!"

What do we know about The Sabarmati Report?

The homage to the 59 innocent people who lost their lives in the Godhra train burning incident 22 years ago. The film will bring a heart-wrenching story of events that took place in the Sabarmati Express on the morning of February 27, 2002, near the Godhra railway station in Gujarat. The first look of the film introduces Vikrant as a journalist, who is sitting in a newsroom and reading the news. He can be seen saying in Hindi: "Mai hun Sabar Kumar. Aaj 27 February 2002 ko Sabarmati Express naam ki ek train Ayodhya se chal ke Gujarat ke Godhra station par ek durghatna me jal gayi." Vikrant takes a shocking pause and continues saying, "Sabarmati express ka jalna durghatna nahi thi sir..." Then, there are some glimpses of the original clips of the incident.

Apart from Vikrant and Raashi, the film also stars Ridhi Dogra in a pivotal role. The movie is slated to release on May 3.

