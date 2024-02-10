English
Updated February 10th, 2024 at 15:39 IST

Vikrant Massey's Wife Sheetal Thakur Discharged From Hospital Post Delivery, See Photos

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur tied the knot on February 18 2022. The duo welcomed their first born, a son, on February 7 this year.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Vikrant Massey
Vikrant Massey | Image:Varinder Chawla
The year 2023 proved to be quite seminal in Vikrant Massey's career as well as personal life. The actor saw through the release of his breakout film, 12th Fail, praises and accolades for which he has been collecting well into 2024. On the personal front, the actor's wife, Sheetal Thakur, was carrying the couples first born - a boy, whom she delivered early February.

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur take their baby home


Sheetal Thakur delivered Massey and her baby boy in a well-known Santa Cruz hospital in Mumbai, on February 7. Speculations over the same were soon put to rest when the couple made a joint formal announcement on their social media handles a day later. Three days after the delivery, Vikrant and Sheetal are now finally headed home with their newborn, the latter being discharged from the hospital.

Vikrant and Sheetal exited the premises of the hospital with their baby in tow, in their car. While Vikrant was his courteous self with the paparazzi waving from inside the car, he kept requesting them to not click the child, who was in Sheetal's arm seated at the back of the car. Sheetal too briefly smiled for the cameras as she cradled their son before the car pulled onto the road.

Vikrant Massey has a long lineup of projects ahead of him


The name and fame Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail has got Vikrant Massey appears to have catapulted his career into the big leagues. Massey currently in his lineup, has, five back to back films. Yaar Jigri, Sector 36, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, The Sabarmati Report and TME. The actor has completed filming for each of these projects besides The Sabarmati Report and Sector 36.

While Massey is still filming for Sector 36, more details on The Sabarmati Report are still awaited. 

Published February 10th, 2024 at 15:19 IST

