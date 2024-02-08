Advertisement

After the mammoth success of Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s drama 12th Fail, its protagonist Vikrant Massey is now being counted among one of the leading actors of the Hindi film industry. The actor who began his film career 11 years with Ranveer Singh starrer Lootera has come a long way since. For his next film project, Vikrant Massey is reportedly coming a full circle and collaborating with TV giant Ekta Kapoor, who was also the co-producer of his film debut Lootera.

Grahan fame Ranjan Chandel to direct Massey’s next?

According to a report from Pinkvilla, Ekta R Kapoor is planning to make a political thriller that’s based on a true story from the early 2000s. And reportedly, Kapoor has signed Vikrant Massey for the said project. This project is said to be directed by Ranjan Chandel who had earlier directed the much-acclaimed Disney Hotstar series Grahan.

Co-incidentally, 12th Fail was based on a true story of IPS Office Manoj Kumar Sharma who rose from extreme poverty and passed the UPSC examination against all hurdles and obstacles. Now it remains to be seen whether Massey can recreate the magic and box office success with the Ekta R Kapoor project as well.

12th Fail still running in theatres

Reportedly, Ekta Kapoor, Ranjan Chandel have been regularly meeting up with Vikrant Massey over the past couple of months, and now the trio is finally ready to take the film to the floors.

12th Fail, which released on October 27 and clashed against Kangana Ranaut starrer Tejas, opened to low figures. However, with a strong word of mouth and positive reviews from critics overall, 12th Fail gradually picked up at the box office. 12th Fail popularity grew bigger when the film released on streaming platform, and more people watched the film and appreciated the film’s simplicity and old-fashioned idealism. 12th Fail has earned 55 crores at the box office so far, and is still running in select theatres even after its streaming premiere.