Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 15th, 2024 at 19:22 IST

Vikrant Massey Signs Film Based On True Story After 12th Fail Success, Ekta Kapoor To Produce Film

Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail, which was based on the true story of IPS Officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, has earned ₹55 crore at the domestic box office so far.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Vikrant Massey, Ekta R Kapoor
Vikrant Massey, Ekta R Kapoor | Image:Instagram/Fanpage
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

After the mammoth success of Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s drama 12th Fail, its protagonist Vikrant Massey is now being counted among one of the leading actors of the Hindi film industry. The actor who began his film career 11 years with Ranveer Singh starrer Lootera has come a long way since. For his next film project, Vikrant Massey is reportedly coming a full circle and collaborating with TV giant Ekta Kapoor, who was also the co-producer of his film debut Lootera.

12th Fail poster | Image: Instagram/VidhuVinodChoprafilms

Grahan fame Ranjan Chandel to direct Massey’s next?

According to a report from Pinkvilla, Ekta R Kapoor is planning to make a political thriller that’s based on a true story from the early 2000s. And reportedly, Kapoor has signed Vikrant Massey for the said project. This project is said to be directed by Ranjan Chandel who had earlier directed the much-acclaimed Disney Hotstar series Grahan

Grahan poster | Image: IMDb

Co-incidentally, 12th Fail was based on a true story of IPS Office Manoj Kumar Sharma who rose from extreme poverty and passed the UPSC examination against all hurdles and obstacles.  Now it remains to be seen whether Massey can recreate the magic and box office success with the Ekta R Kapoor project as well. 

Advertisement

12th Fail still running in theatres

Reportedly, Ekta Kapoor, Ranjan Chandel have been regularly meeting up with Vikrant Massey over the past couple of months, and now the trio is finally ready to take the film to the floors. 

Advertisement
Vidhu Vinod Chopra with Vikrant Massey and Manoj Kumar Sharma | Image: Instagram/VidhuVinodChoprafilms

12th Fail, which released on October 27 and clashed against Kangana Ranaut starrer Tejas, opened to low figures. However, with a strong word of mouth and positive reviews from critics overall, 12th Fail gradually picked up at the box office. 12th Fail popularity grew bigger when the film released on streaming platform, and more people watched the film and appreciated the film’s simplicity and old-fashioned idealism. 12th Fail has earned 55 crores at the box office so far, and is still running in select theatres even after its streaming premiere. 

Advertisement

Published January 15th, 2024 at 19:22 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

2 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

5 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

5 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

5 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

8 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

8 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

8 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

12 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    Worldan hour ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement