Vikrant Massey Starrer 12th Fail Reminds Allu Arjun's Brother Allu Sirish Of His Journalism Days

Vikrant Massey starrer 12th Fail is making the loudest noise across India with people from almost every film industry acknowledging the film and praising its cinematic brillance. The latest to join the list is Allu Arjun's brother and actor Allu Sirish. The actor, who recently watched the film, took to his official X handle to pen a long note praising Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar for their exceptional performance in the film. He also thanked filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra for making this film.

12th Fail Reminds Allu Sirish Of His Journalism Days

Allu Sirish on Saturday night took to his X handle to pen a long note for the team of 12th Fail. The actor wrote, "I am late, but just finished watching "12th Fail". My eyes were moist towards the end. The leads Vikrant Massey ji, Medha Shankar and all the supporting cast just lived their roles. Hats off to all of them. I am glad the master storyteller Vidhu Vinod Chopra ji chose to make this film. Thank you, sir."

I am late, but just finished watching "12th Fail". My eyes were moist towards the end. The leads Vikrat Massey ji, Medha Shankar and all the supporting cast just lived their roles. Hats off to all of them.



I am glad the master story teller Vidhu Vinod Chopra ji chose to make… — Allu Sirish (@AlluSirish) February 10, 2024

He added, "When studying Journalism in college, I remember my father telling me that though politicians rule us, the everyday running of the country and its systems are carried out by bureaucrats. I am happy to have witnessed their story on screen."

In the end, the actor also recommended the film to his followers and wrote, "If you didn't already, pls watch this gem of a film on Hotstar. Jai Hind."

What do we know about 12th Fail?

12th Fail, starring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr in the lead role tells the story of the struggles and success of real-life IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma. The film hit the theaters on October 27 alongside Kangana Ranaut starrer Tejas. With good word of mouth, the film happened to become a blockbuster hit. Made on a budget of ₹14 crores, the film went on to make over ₹70 crore nett. The makers of 12th Fail recently celebrated the film's 100 days in theaters despite it being available for streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar. The film, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, also stars Anant V Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar and Harish Khanna among others in pivotal roles.

