Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement

Updated May 18th 2025, 17:15 IST

Vikrant Massey To Bring 12th Fail Perfection To Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Biopic White, Actor's Look Hints At His Big Transformation

For White, Vikrant Massey has been growing his hair and transforming physically to look as similar as possible to Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. He has also been watching his videos and observing his body language to prep for the role, a source revealed.

Reported by: Devasheesh Pandey
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
Vikrant Massey will star in Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's biopic White
Vikrant Massey will star in Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's biopic White | Image: Republic

Vikrant Massey is all set to star in the biopic of Indian spiritual guru, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. The movie will be directed by ad filmmaker Montoo Bassi and will go on the floors this year. The prep for the film is on, and Vikrant recently revealed his look for the movie as he hosted an awards night in Mumbai over the weekend.

Dressed in a suit, Vikrant arrived in style and posed for the camerapersons on the red carpet. While the 12th Fail star has been hiding his long locks with caps during his public outings, he let his hair loose and revealed his look for the biopic of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. He is also growing his moustache for the look. The actor's appearance resembled Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's and fans pinned hope on him perfecting the look as the movie goes on the floors. The biopic is billed as a high-octane, global thriller and is being referred to as White.

Vikrant Massey is all set to feature in Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's biopic White | Image: Varinder Chawla

Also read: Bhooth Bangla Wrap Up: Akshay-Wamiqa Romance By Waterfall In BTS Clip

According to a source, “Vikrant has been growing his hair and also undergoing physical transformation to look as similar as possible to Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. He has also been watching his videos and observing his body language to prep for the role.”

Vikrant is also attached to star in Don3 as the villain | Iamge: Varinder Chawla &nbsp;

Also read: Aishwarya Dances To Kajra Re At Wedding With Abhishek, Aaradhya

The film will explore the role of Gurudev Sri Sri Shankar in ending, perhaps, one of the longest running civil wars in history. According to a source from the production house, “White is about how Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s intervention was pivotal in bringing Colombia’s 52-year-long civil war to a close. It will be the untold story of India’s spiritual diplomacy in international political scape.”

Get Current Updates on Operation Sindoor Live News along with  India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and India Strikes Pakistan Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Published May 18th 2025, 17:09 IST