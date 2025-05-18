Vikrant Massey To Bring 12th Fail Perfection To Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Biopic White, Actor's Look Hints At His Big Transformation

Vikrant Massey is all set to star in the biopic of Indian spiritual guru, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. The movie will be directed by ad filmmaker Montoo Bassi and will go on the floors this year. The prep for the film is on, and Vikrant recently revealed his look for the movie as he hosted an awards night in Mumbai over the weekend.

Dressed in a suit, Vikrant arrived in style and posed for the camerapersons on the red carpet. While the 12th Fail star has been hiding his long locks with caps during his public outings, he let his hair loose and revealed his look for the biopic of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. He is also growing his moustache for the look. The actor's appearance resembled Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's and fans pinned hope on him perfecting the look as the movie goes on the floors. The biopic is billed as a high-octane, global thriller and is being referred to as White.

Vikrant Massey is all set to feature in Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's biopic White | Image: Varinder Chawla

According to a source, “Vikrant has been growing his hair and also undergoing physical transformation to look as similar as possible to Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. He has also been watching his videos and observing his body language to prep for the role.”

Vikrant is also attached to star in Don3 as the villain | Iamge: Varinder Chawla