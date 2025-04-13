Viral: Govinda's Wife Sunita Ahuja Gestures Paparazzi To 'Zip It' As They Question His Whereabouts Amid Their Divorce Rumours

Earlier this year, Govinda and Sunita Ahuja stirred up the internet by hinting at their separation. The rumour mills were buzzing after Sunita gave a spate of media interviews where she discussed her marriage, her take on infidelity and shared that she doesn't want to marry the actor in her next life. In another podcast, she declared that Govinda doesn't like her criticism and often says he has enemies in his house.

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja married 1987 | Image: Instagram

As their divorce rumours hit the headlines, paparazzi continued questioning them about the alleged rift in their relationship, often eliciting a cryptic response from them. The same thing happened when Sunita walked the ramp with her son Yashvardhan Ahuja on Sunday. As they walked towards the edge of the ramp and posed for photographers, the photographers questioned Sunita about Govinda's whereabouts. In turn, she gestured them to zip it as Yashvardhan looked on. The video has gone viral on social media, leaving fans questioning her response to the question.

Govinda and Sunita married in 1987. The actor was still new in the industry and Sunita was in her early 20s when they tied the knot. The couple has two children, son Yashvardhan and daughter Tina. As divorce buzz grew, in an interview, Govinda denied that split is on the cards. "There are only business talks going... I am in the process of starting my films," he said. Asked to comment on the divorce reports, Govinda's manager Shashi Sinha said the matter had been blown out of proportion.

Also read: Fan Frenzy Erupts As Rajinikanth Arrives In Kerala For Jailer 2 Shoot