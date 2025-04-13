War 2 Is Magical: Hrithik Roshan Teases Ayan Mukerji Directorial With Jr NTR, Kiara Advani

Updated April 13th 2025, 19:21 IST
Hrithik Roshan is currently on his US tour. While the star's gatherings in Dallas, Atlanta and Houston have stirred controversy over allegations of mismanagement, the actor has been teasing his upcoming film War 2 to the fans. After confirming that the multi-starrer, set to be the next chapter in YRF's spyverse, will hit the big screens on August 15, he spoke about the experience of the shoot with Ayan Mukerji and his co-star Jr NTR.
“War 2 has been absolute delight. It has been my easiest film so far, because everything was perfected and schedules were planned amazingly. It is because of producer Aditya Chopra and director Ayan Mukerji - who will surprise you - he's done something magical, and of course working with Jr NTR has taught me so many amazing things. I am so full of gratitude. This film is much bigger and better than War Part 1. I don't talk about films like that but I can tell you this that I am very proud of it. I hope you like it as much as we do,” Hrithik shared.
Also read: Fans Frenzy Erupts As Rajinikanth Arrives In Kerala For Jailer 2 Shoot, Thalaiva Chants Fill The Air | Watch
Krrish 4, which has been in the ideation stage for a long time, was confirmed a few days back. Hrithik will direct the film and is currently overseeing other aspects of the film, like casting and assembling the crew. While in the US, the actor met with Priyanka Chopra and, reportedly, her casting in the new franchise entry was discussed.
Also read: SS Rajamouli Makes His Bias Clear As He Picks His 3 Most Anticipated Movies - Spirit, Peddi, Dragon
Hrithik, who has headlined all three previous films in the franchise, takes over the directing duties from his father Rakesh Roshan. The franchise began with 2003’s Koi… Mil Gaya. The film was a major success and laid the foundation for India’s first superhero universe that began with its follow-up Krrish in 2006. The third chapter, Krrish 3, was released in 2013 and also turned out to be a box office success.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published April 13th 2025, 19:19 IST