War 2 Is Magical: Hrithik Roshan Teases Ayan Mukerji Directorial With Jr NTR, Kiara Advani

Hrithik Roshan is currently on his US tour. While the star's gatherings in Dallas, Atlanta and Houston have stirred controversy over allegations of mismanagement, the actor has been teasing his upcoming film War 2 to the fans. After confirming that the multi-starrer, set to be the next chapter in YRF's spyverse, will hit the big screens on August 15, he spoke about the experience of the shoot with Ayan Mukerji and his co-star Jr NTR.

“War 2 has been absolute delight. It has been my easiest film so far, because everything was perfected and schedules were planned amazingly. It is because of producer Aditya Chopra and director Ayan Mukerji - who will surprise you - he's done something magical, and of course working with Jr NTR has taught me so many amazing things. I am so full of gratitude. This film is much bigger and better than War Part 1. I don't talk about films like that but I can tell you this that I am very proud of it. I hope you like it as much as we do,” Hrithik shared.

War 2 will release on August 15 | Image: X

Hrithik Roshan to direct Krrish 4

Krrish 4, which has been in the ideation stage for a long time, was confirmed a few days back. Hrithik will direct the film and is currently overseeing other aspects of the film, like casting and assembling the crew. While in the US, the actor met with Priyanka Chopra and, reportedly, her casting in the new franchise entry was discussed.