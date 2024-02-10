Advertisement

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani celebrated their first wedding anniversary recently. The couple rang in the special day in New Delhi, the hometown of the Yoddha actor. Inside photos of the couple from the intimate bash are now doing rounds on social media.

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani twin in black

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot in Febraury 7, 2023. The couple got married in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur. On the occasion of their first wedding anniversary, the Shershaah actors flew to Delhi, the residence of Sidharth Malhotra’s family.

In the inside photos shared from the party, the actors could be seen twinning in black. Kiara Advani donned a cut-out black dress for the event. On the other hand, Sidharth was seen dressed in a black outfit paired with a red blazer. The couple seemingly hosted an intimate bash in the National capital to celebrate their special day.

Sidharth Malhotra’s sweet note for Kiara Advani on wedding anniversary

On the day of their anniversary, Sidharth shared a photo in which they can be seen enjoying the horse ride in the backdrop of the sunset. He accompanied the post with his hit song Ishq Bulaava from Hasee Toh Phasee. Interestingly, the movie, co-starring Parineeti Chopra has completed 10 years today.

Along with the post, he penned a sweet note calling Kiara the "best partner". He wrote, "It’s not the journey or the destination it’s the company that matters, Thank you for being the best partner on this crazy ride called life." Towards the end, he added, "Happy Anniversary My Love". Soon after he dropped the post, their industry friends and fans flooded the comment section with wishes. Manish Malhotra dropped heart emoticons. Antara Marwah, Mohit Marwah's wife, commented, "Happy Anniversary". A fan wrote, "Aisi permanent Jodi to hum bi deserve karte hai". Another wrote, "Happy first wedding anniversary".