English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 10th, 2024 at 14:05 IST

VIRAL PHOTOS: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Mark 1st Wedding Anniversary With Grand Delhi Bash

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani celebrated their first wedding anniversary on February 7. The couple celebrated the day in New Delhi.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Siddharth Malhotra
Siddharth Malhotra | Image:Siddharth Malhotra FC
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani celebrated their first wedding anniversary recently. The couple rang in the special day in New Delhi, the hometown of the Yoddha actor. Inside photos of the couple from the intimate bash are now doing rounds on social media. 

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani twin in black 

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot in Febraury 7, 2023. The couple got married in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur. On the occasion of their first wedding anniversary, the Shershaah actors flew to Delhi, the residence of Sidharth Malhotra’s family. 

In the inside photos shared from the party, the actors could be seen twinning in black. Kiara Advani donned a cut-out black dress for the event. On the other hand, Sidharth was seen dressed in a black outfit paired with a red blazer. The couple seemingly hosted an intimate bash in the National capital to celebrate their special day. 

Sidharth Malhotra’s sweet note for Kiara Advani on wedding anniversary 

On the day of their anniversary, Sidharth shared a photo in which they can be seen enjoying the horse ride in the backdrop of the sunset. He accompanied the post with his hit song Ishq Bulaava from Hasee Toh Phasee. Interestingly, the movie, co-starring Parineeti Chopra has completed 10 years today.

Along with the post, he penned a sweet note calling Kiara the "best partner". He wrote, "It’s not the journey or the destination it’s the company that matters, Thank you for being the best partner on this crazy ride called life." Towards the end, he added, "Happy Anniversary My Love". Soon after he dropped the post, their industry friends and fans flooded the comment section with wishes. Manish Malhotra dropped heart emoticons. Antara Marwah, Mohit Marwah's wife, commented, "Happy Anniversary". A fan wrote, "Aisi permanent Jodi to hum bi deserve karte hai". Another wrote, "Happy first wedding anniversary".

Advertisement

Published February 10th, 2024 at 13:42 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, Javed Jaffery

Star-Studded Feast

2 hours ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Saree Look

3 hours ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant's Wife Discharged

3 hours ago
Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Arrives At Airport

3 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Street Style

3 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Dons Trendy Look

3 hours ago
Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone

Deepika-Hrithik Sing

3 hours ago
Usha Uthup

Usha Uthup Sings Flowers

3 hours ago
Florida plane crash

Florida Plane Crash

4 hours ago
Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Arrives In Style

20 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhanth Looks Uber Cool

20 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Shines In White

20 hours ago
Isha Malviya

Isha Stuns In Casual Look

20 hours ago
#RealBharatRatnas

Bharat Ratna

21 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Go For Vacation

Sid-Kiara Vacation

a day ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha On Kiss Day

a day ago
Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Mahesh Babu's Daughter Sitara Falls Prey To Cybercrime Incident

    Entertainment18 minutes ago

  2. Rugby India to launch Rugby Premier League

    Sports 23 minutes ago

  3. BREAKING: Baba Siddique Joins NCP After Ditching Congress in Maharashtra

    Lok Sabha Elections27 minutes ago

  4. Tejashwi Yadav Puts All RJD MLAs and MLCs Under House Arrest

    Politics News28 minutes ago

  5. What is EPIC Number In A Voter ID Card? Your Key to Electoral Identity..

    Lok Sabha Elections31 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement