Updated February 12th, 2024 at 12:28 IST

Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani's Wedding Invite Leaked - See Details

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to tie the knot in Goa between February 17 and 19. The preparations are underway in full swing.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Rakul-jackky
रकुल-जैकी | Image:instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to tie the knot between February 19 and 21 in Goa. Preparations for the destination wedding are currently underway in full swing. A couple of days back, the De De Pyaar De actress was snapped with her family in Mumbai, as they reportedly handed out invites. Now, what seems like their wedding invitation card has surfaced online.

Leaked wedding invite hints at wedding theme

Going by the alleged invite from Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bahgnani's wedding, it seems like theirs will be taking the pheras adjacent to the beachside.  The wedding invite also confirmed that the two will sealntheir love in the holy bond of matrimony

   

Published February 12th, 2024 at 12:13 IST

