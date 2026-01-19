Viral: Ranbir Kapoor As Ross And Kangana Ranaut As Phoebe, AI Reimagines FRIENDS With Bollywood Stars; Netizens React

FRIENDS is arguably one of the most popular sitcoms across the globe. The web show has transcended not just geographical boundaries. but has also found a place in all generations. From time to time, social media goes abuzz with videos and discussions about who could play the protagonists of the show if it were in India. Another video now going viral has employed tools of AI to reimagine the series with Bollywood actors.

What if FRIENDS were made in Bollywood?

On January 18, an Instagram user, Abhishek Prabhu, took to his official account to share a video in which the characters in FRIENDS were replaced with Bollywood actors. In the brief clip, the user titled the show Mitron, the Hindi translation of the sitcom name. As per the video, Aamir Khan was given the role of Chandler, Varun Dhawan of Joey and Ranbir Kapoor was seen as Ross. Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut were imagined in the roles of Monica, Rachel and Phoebe, respectively.

The AI recreation gave a special space to Hrithik Roshan, who appeared as Mike, Phoebe's love interest and later husband in FRIENDS. This is particularly interesting as Kangana and the actor were previously rumoured to be dating. Sharing the video, the artist wrote in the caption, “DISCLAIMER: This video was solely made to trigger and ragebait the hardcore friends fandom. Any casting that evokes anger is purely intentional.” The video has almost 4 million views in just 20 hours, with 318k likes and 3,680 comments.



How did social media users react to the AI recreation of FRIENDS with Bollywood stars?

A screengrab of the comment section on the viral video | Image: Instagram



While most comments agreed with the casting and praised the video, some showed disagreement. The casting of Varun Dhawan was among the most opposed. A comment read, “Varun as Joey is the shittiest imagination”. Praising the video, a user wrote, “Ranbir and Kareena being cousins is cherry on top for Ross and Monica." Another comment read, “Now that is what I call true creativity in content." The video is being massively reshared online.



