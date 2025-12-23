VIRAL | Uzbekistan Woman Uses AI To Generate Selfies With Stars From Sets Of Devdas, K3G, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Chennai Express

New week, new trend takes over Instagram! In its latest sorcery, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is giving fans a moment to be on the set of their favourite movie and capture a selfie with their favourite stars, or so it appears. The trend is slowly emerging on social media with creators using it as a way of educating their fans about their favourite movies. Using the opportunity, a superfan of Bollywood from Uzbekistan, Xumora Mardanova, has garnered millions of views by recreating selfies from the sets of classic Hindi movies.

The viral AI-video trend garners a million views for a Bollywood superfan

Xumora Mardanova, who shared in one of her posts that she is from Uzbekistan and loves travelling and dancing to Indian music and Shah Rukh Khan, took to her Instagram account to hop on the viral AI- video trend. In her first post using the tool, she shared photos with actors such as Priety Zinta, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and Rani Mukerji from, what she made to look like sets of Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Veer Zara, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge. In the AI-generated videos, the actors appeared in their best-known costumes from the movie.



In a follow-up video on December 21, Xumora included snaps that made it look like she was on the set of Devdas, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Chennai Express, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Kal Ho Na Ho. This video had garnered over 2.4 million views at the time of publishing. Social media users and her followers also took to the comment section to seek advice on how to create the videos.



While used for recreational purposes, some of the videos using the trend are leaving netizens confused about the authenticity of the clips. It must be noted that all the videos are fake and are created using AI technologies.