Viral Video: Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Arrive Hand-in-hand In Mumbai Ahead Of July 5 Wedding

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt touched down in Mumbai ahead of their reported wedding on July 5. A video of the couple coming out of the airport terminal on Thursday morning is now going viral online. This is the first time they have been spotted amid the rumours of their marriage.

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt back in the city ahead of the wedding

Days after Aamir Khan reportedly confirmed the news of his wedding, he was seen arriving in Mumbai. In the now viral video, Aamir could be seen coming out of the airport in a casual black T-shirt and matching joggers. Alongside, Gauri donned a blue shirt and black pants. The couple was seen arriving hand-in-hand.

Upon their return to Mumbai, Aamir and Garui refused to pose for paps stationed at the terminal. They made their way back to the car hurriedly while the shutterbugs continued clicking them. Earlier, Aamir had confirmed that he was travelling to the US.

Aamir Khan confirms wedding to Gauri Spratt

Earlier this month, the rumours of Aamir Khan's third wedding spread like wildfire. Putting all rumours to rest, the Lagaan actor confessed the truth himself and told Variety, “It's on. We are currently in the USA but will be flying back soon for the July 5 wedding.” Sources close to the actor confirmed that the wedding nuptials would be an intimate affair with only family in attendance. The insider in the know also informed media officials that the preparation for the big day is already underway. More details about the venue and guest list of Aamir Khan's wedding have been kept under wraps.

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Aamir and Gauri have been attending events and movie screenings together after making their relationship official | Image: X