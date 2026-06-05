Shaadi Mujhe Shobha Nahi Degi: When Aamir Khan Shunned Marriage Possibility With Gauri Spratt

Amid viral rumours of Aamir Khan taking his relationship with Gauri Spratt to the next level, the actor has reportedly confirmed his marriage. As per media reports, the couple will tie the knot in Mumbai on July 5. However, not a very long time ago, the 61-year-old actor had himself admitted that getting married at his age might not be the best decision for him.

What did Aamir Khan say earlier?

Aamir Khan first introduced Gauri Spratt as his new partner on the ocassion of his 60th birthday. At the time, he shared that he had met her a long time ago, but they rekindled their relationship only recently. The news came as a surprise to the fans of the actor, who has been married twice before.

Aamir and Gauri are reportedly living together

When asked about whether he would be open to getting married again, the Lagaan actor shut down the possibility at the time. As quoted by the media, when pressed about his third marriage, Aamir responded, "See, we are fully committed. And I have been married twice. Par ab 60 saal ki umar mein shaadi shayad mujhe shobha nahi degi (Now getting married at 60 wouldn't suit me). But let's see." However, his recent confession of getting married is a long departure from his earlier stance.



Also Read: Who Is Aamir Khan's Wife-To-Be Gauri Spratt?

Aamir and Gauri have been attending events and movie screenings together after making their relationship official | Image: X

As reported by India Today, Aamir Khan is set to get married to Gauri Spratt on July 5 in Mumbai. The event will be intimate, and they will get married in a registered ceremony. A source close to the actor told the publication, "They are both in a secure place and only wanted to celebrate their bond. They have already started preparations for the wedding, which will be an intimate event attended by family and close friends." The PK actor has himself confirmed the news of his upcming nuptials to Variety. He stated that he is in the USA currently, but will be flying down to Mumbai for the ceremony soon.



Also Read: Aamir Khan To Get Married For The Third Time At 61? Actor Will Reportedly Tie The Knot With Gf Gauri Spratt In July