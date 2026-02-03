Updated 3 February 2026 at 17:33 IST
Aamir Khan Visits Arijit Singh At His Jiaganj Residence To Make Him Reconsider Retirement From Playback Singing?
Aamir Khan was spotted on the terrace of singer Arijit Singh's residence in Jiaganj, West Bengal. The viral video comes after the singer's announcement of retiring from playback singing.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
A video of Aamir Khan spending time at Arijit Singh's residence in Jiaganj, West Bengal, is currently doing the rounds on social media. While the singer cannot be seen in the videos, reports and social media pages suggest that the actor was in town to pay him a special visit. This comes after Arijit Singh confirmed his retirement from playback singing.
Why did Aamir Khan visit Arijit Singh?
The exact reason for the Taare Zameen Par actor's visit to the singer's house remains unknown. Some social media pages are speculating that Aamir Khan arrived to change Arijit Singh's mind about his retirement. Others speculated that the duo might be collaborating on a project together.
In some clips, the camera crew could be seen in the background, prompting speculation that the actor and singer might be coming together for a project. Reports suggest that Arijit Singh has an inventory of unreleased songs lined up for release over the next few years. Some netizens guessed that some of them could be for Aamir's movies. Whether the actor was in town exclusively to visit Arijit or he simply happened to be there also remains unknown.
Also Read: Zakir Khan To Conclude Papa Yaar Tour With Two Mega Shows In Mumbai
Videos from the visit show Aamir Khan flying kites on the terrace of the singer's humble abode. As the word spread, Arijit's neighbours quickly gathered to catch a glimpse of the actor.
Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 Maker Gives Another Non-Indian Artist A Chance To Go Viral
Advertisement
Arijit Singh's retirement post
Taking to his Instagram account on late January 27 night, Arijit Singh wrote, “Hello, Happy new year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey.” The announcement came as a shock to his fans across the country.
Also Read: Chappell Roan 'Giggles' To Backlash Over Topless Grammys Red Carpet Look
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 3 February 2026 at 17:33 IST