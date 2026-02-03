Aamir Khan Visits Arijit Singh At His Jiaganj Residence To Make Him Reconsider Retirement From Playback Singing?

A video of Aamir Khan spending time at Arijit Singh's residence in Jiaganj, West Bengal, is currently doing the rounds on social media. While the singer cannot be seen in the videos, reports and social media pages suggest that the actor was in town to pay him a special visit. This comes after Arijit Singh confirmed his retirement from playback singing.

Why did Aamir Khan visit Arijit Singh?

The exact reason for the Taare Zameen Par actor's visit to the singer's house remains unknown. Some social media pages are speculating that Aamir Khan arrived to change Arijit Singh's mind about his retirement. Others speculated that the duo might be collaborating on a project together.

In some clips, the camera crew could be seen in the background, prompting speculation that the actor and singer might be coming together for a project. Reports suggest that Arijit Singh has an inventory of unreleased songs lined up for release over the next few years. Some netizens guessed that some of them could be for Aamir's movies. Whether the actor was in town exclusively to visit Arijit or he simply happened to be there also remains unknown.



Videos from the visit show Aamir Khan flying kites on the terrace of the singer's humble abode. As the word spread, Arijit's neighbours quickly gathered to catch a glimpse of the actor.



Arijit Singh's retirement post