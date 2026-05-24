Viral Video: Aishwarya Rai Graciously Obliges Fans With Selfies And Autographs At Cannes Film Festival

Aishwarya Rai has made a splash ever since her appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2026. The actress, who has been an ambassador for L'Oréal for several years, has attended the film festival more than 20 times. Viral videos of the actress from the event are now going viral online.

In one of the viral videos from the Cannes Film Festival, the actress was seen obliging fans with selfies and autographs. In the clip, the actress got out of her car and received a heroic welcome at the iconic Hôtel Martinez. A sea of fans was heard calling out her name as she got down. In the video, Aishwarya waited to greet them before making her way inside the hotel premises.

A fan of the actress was seen gifting her a small token as a gift. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress accepted the gift and expressed her gratitude. She went on to sign autographs for fans and was seen obliging a little girl with a selfie. Videos of Aishwarya from the red carpet and from the film festival are now viral online.

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The actor and former Miss World 1994 was featured in a post by Miss India Organisation, which praised her latest red carpet outing as another standout Cannes moment. The official handle described her appearance as "yet another serve by the queen herself," highlighting her "breathtaking white" ensemble by designer Cheney Chan. Departing from conventional red carpet gowns, Aishwarya opted for an avant-garde white pantsuit featuring a structured plunging blazer paired with sharply tailored trousers. The monochrome look was elevated with intricate embellishments running along the sides of the outfit, adding texture and detail to the sleek silhouette. The defining element of the ensemble was a dramatic feathered cape that framed her shoulders before flowing into a sweeping train. The oversized cape brought a sense of vintage cinema glamour to the red carpet while maintaining a distinctly modern edge.

This year marks Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 24th appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, reinforcing her enduring association with the international event and beauty brand L'Oreal Paris.



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