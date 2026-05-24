Viral Video: Ram Charan Brutally Trolled Over Bihar-Bhopal Mixup After Jasprit Bumrah Gaffe At Peddi Music Launch

Ram Charan, along with the other members of the movie Peddi, arrived in Bhopal on Saturday for the music launch event of the film. The Buchi Babu Sana directorial also features Jahnvi Kapoor in the lead role and will hit the big screens on June 4 in multiple languages. Several photos and videos from the film's music launch have gone viral.

Ram Charan attended Peddi music launch in Bhopal | Image: X

While the songs from the movie have not been discussed much, netizens have been widely circulating videos of Ram Charan and his back-to-back goof-ups at the event. In a now viral clip, the actor could be heard singing high praises of bowler Jasprit Bumrah while mistaking him for a footballer. He later had to take to his X (formerly Twitter) account to apologise to the ace Indian cricketer.

Another video from the event has surfaced online, and Ram Charan could be heard mistaking Bhopal for Bihar. In the clip, the Game Changer actor expressed gratitude to the audience for accepting their film, while addressing them as ‘Bihar ke log’ (people of Bihar). Since the event was held in Bhopal, the actor most likely mistook the city's name.



Also Read: Ram Charan Apologises To Jasprit Over Football-Cricket Mixup

He doubled down on his gaffe by again calling the audience ‘people from Bihar’ and thanking them for their support. When the actor mentioned the same for the third time, his co-star Jahnvi Kapoor gently nudged him and signalled his mistake. The host of the event tried to cover up the situation, but the audience was already in splits by then.

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