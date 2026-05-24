Viral Video: Ram Charan Brutally Trolled Over Bihar-Bhopal Mixup After Jasprit Bumrah Gaffe At Peddi Music Launch
Actor Ram Charan along with other cast and crew members from the movie Peddi, attended the music launch of their movie scheduled to hit the big screens on June 5.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Ram Charan, along with the other members of the movie Peddi, arrived in Bhopal on Saturday for the music launch event of the film. The Buchi Babu Sana directorial also features Jahnvi Kapoor in the lead role and will hit the big screens on June 4 in multiple languages. Several photos and videos from the film's music launch have gone viral.
While the songs from the movie have not been discussed much, netizens have been widely circulating videos of Ram Charan and his back-to-back goof-ups at the event. In a now viral clip, the actor could be heard singing high praises of bowler Jasprit Bumrah while mistaking him for a footballer. He later had to take to his X (formerly Twitter) account to apologise to the ace Indian cricketer.
Another video from the event has surfaced online, and Ram Charan could be heard mistaking Bhopal for Bihar. In the clip, the Game Changer actor expressed gratitude to the audience for accepting their film, while addressing them as ‘Bihar ke log’ (people of Bihar). Since the event was held in Bhopal, the actor most likely mistook the city's name.
Also Read: Ram Charan Apologises To Jasprit Over Football-Cricket Mixup
He doubled down on his gaffe by again calling the audience ‘people from Bihar’ and thanking them for their support. When the actor mentioned the same for the third time, his co-star Jahnvi Kapoor gently nudged him and signalled his mistake. The host of the event tried to cover up the situation, but the audience was already in splits by then.
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Social media users have been resharing the video in large volumes. While fans of the actor have defended him, saying that he was simply nervous since Hindi is not his mother language, another section of the internet was not as kind. Netizens argued that Ram Charan should have prepared well before arriving at the pre-release event. Others asserted that the oversight points towards negligence and the actor's lack of sincerity. While the Peddi actor has apologised for his cricketer mix-up, he is yet to address the newly surfaced goof-up.
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